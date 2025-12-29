Man United transfer news: January deals to be agreed with Wilcox, says Amorim

Gab Marcotti explains why he thinks Rasmus Højlund has a better coach in Antonio Conte at Napoli than he did at Manchester United. (0:42)

Ruben Amorim has said Manchester United won't make a January signing unless there is "common ground" with director of football Jason Wilcox about which players can improve the squad.

United look to have missed out on a deal for Antoine Semenyo with Manchester City ahead in the race to sign the Bournemouth winger.

There have been links with other players, particularly central midfielders.

Amorim has admitted that he isn't always on the same page as Wilcox when it comes to potential new additions.

And he insists players won't arrive in January unless they get the sign-off from both the coaching staff and the board.

"Sometimes I have one idea, Jason and the board have another idea," Amorim said.

Man United only signed Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven last January -- Amorin's first window in charge. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

"Every decision we make, we need to reach a common ground.

"That is really important because you don't need to make everything for the manager because the manager can change and [then] you need to change everything.

"But you also need to understand the manager understands the way of playing. If you don't reach common ground the player would not come, so we just try to do that."

Amorim is preparing to face Wolves at Old Trafford on Tuesday on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win over Newcastle.

The United boss had to make do with a threadbare squad on Boxing Day and he's not hopeful of having any players back for the visit of Wolves.

Bruno Fernandes is nursing a hamstring and Amorim has revealed he's already having to hold his captain back.

"Bruno was saying that he needs to train," Amorim said.

"No chance he is going to play against Wolves, no chance. You can write that.

"He's the guy that is watching training even after treatment. He's going there. I don't know if he wants my job or not, but he's a leader. The guy is a leader."