Manchester City in advanced talks for Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo - sources

Manchester City are in advanced talks to sign Antoine Semenyo, sources have told ESPN.

City are hoping to wrap up a deal for the Bournemouth winger early in the January window, which opens on Thursday.

Further talks with Semenyo's representatives are planned this week and Bournemouth have been informed of City's intention to meet the 25-year-old's release clause.

Semenyo can leave the Vitality Stadium for £65 million ($87.6m) before Jan. 10.

The forward has also been the subject of interest from Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal, but sources have told ESPN that City are leading in the race for his signature.

Antoine Semenyo could be on his way to Manchester this January. (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Club bosses have pushed ahead with negotiations and made contact with Bournemouth after learning of Semenyo's preference to move to the Etihad Stadium.

Bournemouth are in action against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, before the January window officially opens.

Semenyo has scored in his last three appearances to make it nine goals in 17 Premier League games so far this season.

City's first game of 2026 is also against Chelsea when Enzo Maresca's side visit the Etihad on Jan. 4.

Should Semenyo arrive, it could mean a January departure for Oscar Bobb.

Claudio Echeverri has had his loan move to Bayer Leverkusen terminated and sources have told ESPN that the Argentinian is likely to head straight back out with a temporary move to City's sister club Girona the current preference.