New Year Honours 2026: Ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss Daniel Levy given CBE

Daniel Levy has been honoured in the King's New Year Honours List. Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Almost four months after leaving his role as Tottenham Hotspur's executive chairman, Daniel Levy has been made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE).

The 63-year-old was named in the King's New Year Honours List in recognition of his services to charity and the community in Tottenham.

Having spent more than 24 years in his role at the north London club, Levy was the Premier League's longest-serving chairman, and so his exit came as a shock when it was announced in early September.

He was a divisive figure among the Spurs fanbase who accused him of prioritising the club's business interests over delivering consistent success on the pitch.

Levy masterminded Spurs' move away from their longtime White Hart Lane home and into the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that is seen as one of the finest in the sport and has offered employment and opportunity to one of London's most economically deprived boroughs.

Levy had previously overseen the construction of Hotspur Way -- the club's state-of-the-art training ground in Enfield.

He also made Spurs one of Europe's richest football clubs and the team reached the Champions League final under head coach Mauricio Pochettino in 2019, eventually losing to Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Spurs only won two major trophies during Levy's near-quarter-of-a-century stint in the hotseat -- the League Cup in 2008 and the Europa League at the end of last season.

Daniel Levy oversaw Tottenham's first major trophy in a generation under Ange Postecoglou last season. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

During those years, Levy gained a reputation for showing little patience with underperforming managers, consistently firing the coaches he had hired after short spells in charge.

In a September statement confirming his exit, Levy said: "I am incredibly proud of the work I have done together with the executive team and all our employees. We have built this club into a global heavyweight competing at the highest level.

"More than that, we have built a community. I was lucky enough to work with some of the greatest people in this sport, from the team at Lilywhite House and Hotspur Way to all the players and managers over the years.

"I wish to thank all the fans that have supported me over the years. It hasn't always been an easy journey but significant progress has been made. I will continue to support this club passionately."

Peter Charrington, director of ENIC -- the company that owns Tottenham Hotspur -- who joined the board as a non-executive director in March, became Levy's successor as part of a new structure at the top of the club.

Elsewhere in football, Sarina Wiegman was awarded an honorary damehood after guiding England to twin European Championship triumphs and furthering the growth of women's football in the UK.

The team's captain, Leah Williamson, joined Levy in being made a CBE, while four other double European champions -- Alex Greenwood, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone and Keira Walsh -- were each made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBEs).

Pioneer footballer Kerry Davis, who became England's first Black woman international in 1982 and went on to win 90 caps in a 16-year international career, was also made an MBE.

Ex-Celtic chief executive Fergus McCann earned a CBE and the club's former defender and member of the legendary European Cup winning Lisbon Lions side of 1967, Jim Craig, was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to Scottish football and charity.

New Year Honours: Sport-by-sport breakdown

Football

• Sarina Wiegman, England Women's head coach (Honorary damehood)

• Leah Williamson, England Women's captain (CBE)

• Daniel Levy, former Tottenham Hotspur executive chairman (CBE)

• Fergus McCann, former Celtic chief executive (CBE)

• Jim Craig, former European Cup-winning Celtic footballer (OBE)

• Kerry Davis, former England women's footballer (MBE)

• Simone Fisher, PFA director of equality, diversity and inclusion (MBE)

• Alex Greenwood, England Women's footballer (MBE)

• Dr Ritan Mehta, England Women's team doctor (MBE)

• Georgia Stanway, England Women's footballer (MBE)

• Ella Toone, England Women's footballer (MBE)

• Keira Walsh, England Women's footballer (MBE)

Rugby Union

• John Mitchell, England Women's head coach (OBE)

• Marlie Packer, England Women's player (OBE)

• Zoe Stratford (née Aldcroft), England Women's captain (OBE)

• Gill Whitehead, 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup chair (OBE)

• Megan Jones, England Women's player (MBE)

• Sadia Kabeya, England Women's player (MBE)

• Ellie Kildunne, England Women's player (MBE)

• Sarah Massey, 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup managing director (MBE)

Rugby League

• Tara Jones, referee (MBE)

• Julia Lee, referee and advocate for women's Rugby League (MBE)

Cricket

• Derek Brewer, lately ECB adviser (OBE)

• Barry O'Brien, former ECB interim chair (OBE)

• Isa Guha, broadcaster and former England cricketer (MBE)

Athletics

• Paula Radcliffe MBE, athlete and broadcaster (OBE)

• David Perks, athletics administrator (MBE)

Gymnastics

• Rhys McClenaghan BEM, Olympic pommel horse champion (MBE)

• Colin Wright, Rushmoor Gymnastics Academy co-founder (MBE)

• Marie Wright, Rushmoor Gymnastics Academy co-founder (MBE)

Ice Skating

• Christopher Dean OBE, Olympic gold medallist (Knighthood)

• Jayne Torvill OBE, Olympic gold medallist (Damehood)

Squash

• Sarah-Jane Perry, England and Great Britain player (OBE)

Motorsport

• Stuart Pringle, Silverstone Circuit chief executive (OBE)

Broadcasting

• Gabby Logan MBE, broadcaster (OBE)

• Clive Tyldesley, football commentator (OBE)

Tennis

• James Keothavong, umpire (MBE)

Rowing

• Louise Kingsley, Great Britain performance director (MBE)

Netball

• Susan Briegal, lately World Netball chief executive (MBE)

Boxing

• Nigel Travis BEM, boxing coach and community figure (MBE)

Sport Climbing

• Toby Roberts, Olympic champion (MBE)

Taekwondo

• Kambiz Ramzan Ali, coach and community leader (MBE)

Multi-sport/sport administration

• Ann Budge, former Hearts chair (OBE)

• Dr Frances Akor, UK Anti-Doping non-executive director (MBE)

• Daniel Costello, Spartan FC chair (MBE)

• David Laing, lately Borders Disability Sports Group chair (MBE)