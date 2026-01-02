The women's world transfer record was broken four times in 2025 -- three times by clubs in the WSL (Naomi Girma from San Diego Wave to Chelsea; Olivia Smith from Liverpool to Arsenal; Grace Geyoro from PSG to London City Lionesses) -- and several big deals went down to the wire on deadline day.

Will January follow the same pattern? Here are grades for all the major transfers in the European women's game, with each listed in order of date and then highest fee.

All fees are reported unless confirmed with an asterisk.

Jan. 2

Signe Gaupset

€430,000 (£378,000, $500,000)

SK Brann: B+

Tottenham: A

Losing a player of Gaupset's quality is undoubtedly a blow for the Norwegian club. However, being able to recoup a significant transfer fee will allow for wider investment in their squad which could prove beneficial in the long term.

Tottenham have been the WSL's surprise package this season and their decision to break their transfer record for Gaupset is reflective of their ambition going forward. The 20-year-old has already worked under head coach Martin Ho at Brann and will add plenty of skill and ingenuity to Spurs' midfield, having registered 15 goals and 14 assists in 26 appearances in Norway last term. -- BL

Lea Schüller

Undisclosed

Bayern Munich: B

Manchester United: A

The heartfelt statement from Bayern confirming Schüller's departure is reflective of the high regard the player is still held in in Munich. Losing someone of her pedigree is a blow but, having enjoyed the striker's talents for more than five years, the German club will at least be grateful to have secured a transfer fee ahead of her contract expiring in the summer.

United's biggest problem this season has been a lack of squad depth and so boosting their forward line with a player of Schüller's quality is exactly what they needed as they bid to secure Champions League qualification again this term. The 28-year-old has scored an impressive 54 goals in 82 appearances for Germany and immediately elevates United's attack after a mixed campaign so far. -- BL

Hanna Lundkvist

Free

San Diego Wave: B-

Manchester United: B+

Lundkvist has been a dependable player for the Wave, making 26 appearances for the club and helping them to a sixth-placed finish in the NWSL regular season. It will be disappointing to lose her on a free transfer, however the player's desire to be closer to home in Europe made her departure inevitable.

United boss Marc Skinner promised January would be an "aggressive" transfer window for the club as they target a strong end to the season both domestically and in Europe. Kickstarting the window with the signing of Lundkvist is shrewd business, with the Sweden international bringing plenty of quality and international experience with her to Manchester. -- BL