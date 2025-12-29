Manchester United sign striker Lea Schüller from Bayern Munich

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United have signed Germany striker Lea Schüller from Bayern Munich.

Schuller, who scored over 100 goals during a trophy-laden stay at Bayern and has 54 in 82 games for Germany, will join the Women's Super League club on Jan. 1, subject to international clearance and registration.

The 28-year-old told the United website: "From the first conversations that I had with Marc [Skinner, manager] and the club, the ambitions of everyone here were very clear.

"I still have so much that I want to achieve in my career, and I know that Manchester United is the perfect club to join.

"I feel that the team's style of football will really suit my game, I hope my qualities and experience can help us to achieve our aims both in England and in the Champions League."

Schuller began her senior career at Essen and scored more than 100 goals at Bayern Munich, helping them to win four Bundesliga titles and the DFB Cup in her five-and-a-half-year stay in Bavaria.

United director of women's football Matt Johnson said: "Lea's goalscoring record is phenomenal, her style of play will give our attack an exciting new dimension.

"We are delighted to add a player of her pedigree to the group.

"Lea's winning mentality and experience will really help our young and ambitious team as we continue to grow together and compete across domestic and European competitions."