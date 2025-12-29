Nottingham Forest lodge PGMOL complaint after Man City win - sources

Janusz Michallik discusses Manchester City's position in the title race as they maintain their winning run by beating Nottingham Forest. (2:16)

Nottingham Forest have lodged a formal complaint with refereeing body PGMOL following their 2-1 Premier League loss to Manchester City on Saturday, sources have told ESPN.

City's momentum-building victory included two contentious decisions by referee Rob Jones and his team of match officials in the second half.

Rayan Cherki scored a late winner after Morgan Gibbs-White appeared to be bundled over in the build=up, and earlier Rúben Dias escaped a second yellow after clipping Forest's Igor Jesus as he ran behind the defence,

Forest boss Sean Dyche said he was "absolutely stunned" by the decisions after the game.

Nottingham Forest boss Sean Dyche was unhappy with referee Rob Jones' decisions against Manchester City on Saturday. Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Sources have told ESPN that Forest have requested the audio recordings from the match -- including communications between the on-pitch officials and the VAR team -- to understand why key decisions were reached.

VAR could have intervened on the goal, but not the Dias incident -- as that wasn't for a straight red offence.

City's win briefly put them top of the table. They are now second, two points behind Arsenal, while Forest are one place above the relegation zone in 17th.

ESPN has contacted PGMOL for comment.

