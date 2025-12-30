More than just goals: Lyle Foster deserves respect from Bafana Bafana fans

Open Extended Reactions

Lyle Foster was relentless in South Africa's group stage fixtures, and it wasn't only in terms of his two goals and two assists in the three games.

Foster has served his team in numerous other ways - particularly with link-up play, pressing and holding the ball up. While Foster has been (rightly) criticised at times for his inconsistent strike rate in front of goal, the 2025 AFCON group stages underlined why he deserves credit for his broader contribution to the team.

A prime example came in the 58th minute of Bafana Bafana's 3-2 win over Zimbabwe in Marrakesh on Monday. Foster received the ball from Oswin Appollis, held it up tenaciously, and then played it back to the winger after creating space for him to have a shot - which forced one of Washington Arubi's more impressive saves of the game.

Foster had been instrumental in build-up play from deep -- he's averaging two key passes per game -- and his chemistry with Appollis in particular has made South Africa a more dangerous attacking proposition. But head coach Hugo Broos said in the wake of the chaotic victory over Zimbabwe that Foster needs more support upfront.

"You know, you need also support as a striker. When there is no support, then it becomes difficult to do something alone. When the movement around Lyle is good, he can take advantage of that, and then, he is a very good striker," Broos said in the post-match press conference in response to ESPN's question regarding aspects of the striker's game which may be overlooked by the public.

Lyle Foster celebrates scoring Bafana's second goal against Zimbabwe at AFCON. Khaled DESOUKI / AFP via Getty Images

"He is also strong; he is quick. For that, we can use him very well and he will always score - but you see, in the beginning of the game, it was good, and then, we started to play bad, and then, it's difficult for Lyle," Broos continued.

"Second half, [it was] the same thing. There was movement around him, the ball circulation was good, and he takes advantage of this because he is smart and knows where he has to be. Then, he scores always.

"I think we have to do this more in the next games...The passes have to be better, the focus has to be better, the concentration has to be better. Then, you can have good ball circulation, good movement, using the space that the opponent gives - and then, we have a very good striker.

"For 45 minutes, it was good, but for the other 45 minutes of the game, it was not good... This is something we have to work on: starting good, being good, being dangerous, good ball circulation, and then we scored. Against Angola, [it was] the same thing. Then, we fell asleep.

"Against a good team, we will never come back, and we will lose the game. That's for sure."

While Foster is an adept dribbler, he is not a maverick in the mould of a Thembinkosi Lorch who can rip a defensive line apart singlehandedly. Rather than individual brilliance, he relies on clever link-up play. And that's what fans should value: just how much better he makes the team as an offensive unit.

Yes, he still needs to do more by way of scoring in crunch situations, against big teams -- and couldn't do that against Egypt -- but maybe for Bafana Bafana fans it is time to finally relax criticism of Foster for all he is not, and begin appreciating him for all that he is.