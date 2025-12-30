Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool eye Yildiz as Salah replacement

Gab Marcotti talks about Florian Wirtz's potential to grow at Liverpool after his goal vs. Wolves. (1:34)

Juventus star Kenan Yildiz is being tracked by Liverpool as they look to plan for life after Mohamed Salah, while Barcelona have already made a move to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic on a free transfer next summer. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

- Liverpool are interested in signing Juventus star Kenan Yildiz, according to Tuttosport. Yildiz, 20, has been in fine form and he has scored 13 times and provided a further eight assists so far. The Reds are looking to bolster their forward line, with the expected departure of Mohamed Salah in the near future, and the Turkey international's transfer could cost around €100 million. Meanwhile, The Daily Mail says that the club are ready to wait until the summer to sign Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi on a free transfer instead of spending money on a fee in January.

- Barcelona have already made a move to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic when his contract expires in the summer, says Marca. There has been an initial contact as the club aim to either sign the 25-year-old as a free agent in the summer or bring him in "under very advantageous conditions" in the January transfer window. The idea is that he is a potential replacement for the 37-year-old Robert Lewandowski, who Bild reports held a meeting with MLS club Chicago Fire a week before Christmas eve.

- Chelsea are not in the race to sign Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo and have no plans to make any major signings in January, says The Daily Mail. Semenyo, 25, looks set to move to Manchester City for his £65 million release clause, but was linked with the Blues, among others. The report claims that Chelsea's hierarchy are focused on trusting their current squad, which has already been built at a cost of around £1.5 billion.

- Real Madrid are looking to complete a midfield signing in the summer alongside the return of Nico Paz from Como, as reported by AS. AZ Alkmaar star Kees Smit, 19, is the standout option among younger players for the position, with both club and player believing that their time together has come to an end as various top sides show interest. Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton isn't currently being considered, while Los Blancos would want Paris Saint-Germain's Vitinha if they go for a more established option.

- Barcelona are considering the signing of a center back in January following Andreas Christensen's injury, and Mundo Deportivo has discussed the options being looked at by the Blaugrana. Talks have taken place with AFC Bournemouth's Marcos Senesi but a winter move is unlikely, while Manchester City could be wary of letting Nathan Aké join a potential Champions League rival. So, Barcelona are also looking at Internazionale's Stefan de Vrij, AC Milan's Koni De Winter and Napoli's Juan Jesus.

- Manchester United are dreaming of bringing Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay back to Old Trafford. (Caught Offside)

- Everton are considering loan moves for Manchester United duo Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee. (iNews)

- Juventus want to sign West Ham United midfielder Guido Rodriguez on loan in January, before moving for Internazionale's Davide Frattesi or Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali in the summer. Meanwhile they are considering Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia as a possible backup for Yildiz up front. (Sky Sports Italia)

- Juventus' list of midfield options includes RB Leipzig's Xaver Schlager, Feyenoord's Quinten Timber and Parma's Adrien Bernabe. (Tuttosport)

- Crystal Palace are discussing an offer of around £35 million to sign Tottenham winger Brennan Johnson, but there could be competition from Bournemouth, Everton and Aston Villa (Daily Mail)

- Borussia Dortmund want Axel Disasi but the Chelsea center back is focusing on a move to Serie A, and Roma have expressed a concrete interest in him. (Bild)

- Bayern Munich have had Vasco da Gama winger Rayan on their radar and scouted him, but are not currently interested in signing the 19-year-old. (Bild)

- Fenerbahce want to sign Christopher Nkunku and AC Milan could be open to letting the forward leave if he doesn't start scoring more goals. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Fiorentina are interested in Atalanta pair Marco Brescianini and Lazar Samardzic plus Inter Miami winger Mateo Silvetti. (Sky Sports Italia)

- Lazio have also asked for information on Atalanta midfielder Samardzic, with La Dea having turned down around €20 million to sign him from Marseille in the summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing versatile Hajduk Split midfielder Niko Sigur. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Lazio and Atalanta have joined Cagliari in showing an interest in midfielder Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, who is currently on loan at Fiorentina from Venezia. (Nicolo Schira)

- Napoli and Wolves could make offers worth €20 million for Flamengo attacking midfielder Jorge Carrascal after Marseille saw €15 million rejected. (Ekrem Konur)

- Como are in talks to sign Cruzeiro left back Kaiki and have offered him a contract that runs until 2030. (Nicolo Schira)

- Darryl Bakola, Angel Gomes and Robinio Vaz could all leave Marseille. (Footmercato)