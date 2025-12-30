Japanese legend Kazuyoshi Miura to continue professional career at 58

Open Extended Reactions

Kazuyoshi Miura's nearly 40-year long professional career is not over yet. Hiroki Watanabe/Getty Images

Japanese striker Kazuyoshi Miura, the oldest professional football player in the world, has extended his career another year after signing for third division J.League side Fukushima United FC.

Miura is still going strong at the age of 58 and is set to embark on his fourth loan in as many years from Yokohama FC.

Known as "King Kazu" in Japan, Miura has also enjoyed spells in Australia and Europe in his career playing for Genoa and Dinamo Zagreb before the turn of the century.

He started out at Santos and then Palmeiras in the Brazilian Serie A in 1986, the year of Premier League mainstay James Milner's birth.

Kazuyoshi Miura playing for Japan in the Asian Cup, in 1992. Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

"I am pleased to announce my transfer to Fukushima United FC, embarking on a new challenge," the 58-year-old said.

"My passion for soccer will never change, even as I get older. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to play in Fukushima, and I look forward to competing with passion as a member of Fukushima United FC. Let's build a new history together!"

Miura has played 89 times for Japan with his last cap coming back in 2000 but has since played six times for his country's futsal team alongside his remarkable club career.