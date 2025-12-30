Liverpool part ways with set-piece coach Aaron Briggs amid woeful record

Gab Marcotti talks about Florian Wirtz's potential to grow at Liverpool after his goal vs. Wolves. (1:34)

Liverpool's set piece coach Aaron Briggs has left the club as Arne Slot's side look to drastically improve their poor record in that department.

Liverpool have conceded 12 goals from set-pieces this season -- the joint-most in the Premier League alongside Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

They have also scored just three set pieces in the top flight this term, and Slot has regularly lamented his side's "negative set piece balance."

Liverpool beat Wolves 2-1 at Anfield on Saturday but endured a nervy second half after Santiago Bueno scored for Wolves from a corner.

While Briggs' exit is not viewed as the silver bullet to solve all of the Reds' problems, the club have felt compelled to amid by their continued struggles both scoring and defending set pieces.

Briggs was appointed to the specialist role of set piece coach in September, having joined the club at the start of the 2024-25 season as a member of Slot's backroom staff.

He remains highly regarded at Anfield for his contributions to Liverpool's Premier League title win last season, but responsibility for set pieces will now fall to Slot and the rest of his coaching staff.