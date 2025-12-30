Crystal Palace agree £35m fee for Spurs' Brennan Johnson - sources

Gab Marcotti discusses Thomas Frank's impact on Tottenham since joining after their 1-0 win vs. Crystal Palace. (1:15)

Crystal Palace have agreed a fee in the region of £35 million ($47.2m) with Tottenham for the departure of Brennan Johnson but the winger is yet to decide on his next club, sources have told ESPN.

Spurs are open to allowing the 24-year-old to leave as Thomas Frank looks to reshape his squad in the January transfer window and Johnson has attracted interest from multiple teams.

Sources said Bournemouth are considering him as a replacement for Antoine Semenyo, who is expected to depart in the coming days with Manchester City the strong favourites to trigger his £65m ($88m) release clause and trigger a deal.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner has been keen to seek reinforcements as they try to meet the additional demands of European football for the first time in their history, currently sitting tenth in the UEFA Conference League after six matches.

However, Johnson is expected to assess his options once other clubs have formalised their interest before making a final decision on his next move but continuing at Spurs looks unlikely.

The Wales international finished last season as Spurs' top goalscorer after netting 18 times in all competitions including the only goal in May's historic Europa League final win over Manchester United, securing Tottenham's first trophy in 17 years.

However, that success was not enough to keep manager Ange Postecoglou in his job and Frank has used Johnson far less, starting just six league games to date.

Frank was due to address the media later on Tuesday where he would likely be asked to provide an update on the situation.

Johnson joined Spurs from Nottingham Forest for £47.5m (now $64m) in September 2023.