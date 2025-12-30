'Alarm bells' for FIFA over England fans WC ticket snub - supporters group

Burley: I don't like anything about FIFA right now (2:10)

A fans' group has said "alarm bells should be ringing" at FIFA with England's most loyal fans having so far failed to take up their full ticket allocation for next summer's World Cup final and semifinal.

Around 90% of the tickets made available to members of the England Supporters Travel Club (ESTC) for the final will cost at least $4,185 (£3,094), and up to more than £6,400 for the most expensive tickets.

An update to ESTC members on Tuesday revealed the number of allocated tickets for the final and semifinal currently exceeds the number of applications received, meaning as things stand everyone who has applied is guaranteed a ticket.

The application window closes on Jan. 13.

Complaints over FIFA's initial pricing policy for tickets allocated to countries' most loyal supporters led it to introduce a limited number at $60 (£44), amounting to approximately 10% of the allocation.

FIFA's release of tickets for the 2026 World Cup has been a far from smooth process. Harold Cunningham - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

However, the Football Supporters' Association's Fans' Embassy says the fact England's 4,500 allocation for the final is undersubscribed should be a big concern to FIFA.

"Whilst unsurprisingly the group games are oversubscribed, as well as the possible glamour tie in Mexico City in the round of 16, the numbers for the semifinal and final speak for themselves," the group said in a statement on the Free Lions X account.

"The numbers are reflective of a fan-base that has been priced out, and some of the most loyal supporters of the international game feel completely let down.

"Alarm bells should be ringing whenever participating member allocations, meant for the most loyal fans, are not sold out for any game at a World Cup.

"This is especially concerning when the allocations for games are so low, and England have a membership of over 30,000.

"This isn't acceptable."

The ESTC told members on Tuesday they have until 5 p.m. on Friday to apply if they wish to be considered for $60 tickets for any match, after which time they will miss out regardless of how many 'caps' they have earned for attending England matches under the ESTC loyalty scheme.

The ESTC said all "top cappers" -- members of the scheme with 62 active caps -- would be guaranteed a $60 ticket for all England's matches through to the final based on current applications.

Meanwhile, disabled England fans have been advised that tickets for a carer or companion must be paid for.

It has been common practice for these tickets to be offered free of charge alongside wheelchair or easy-access seating at previous major football tournaments, including the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

The ESTC said it was currently waiting for final allocations and pricing for wheelchair or easy-access seating, and said it hoped to provide further guidance "soon."

The Disability and Fan Inclusion Network of Football Supporters Europe (FSE) wrote to FIFA earlier this month regarding its concerns around the lack of accessible tickets in the cheapest $60 category, and the failure to provide free companion tickets.

The network also highlighted to FIFA that accessible tickets were being sold at hugely inflated prices on the FIFA ticket resale platform, with no eligibility checks in place to ensure these tickets were even being sold to disabled fans.

It is understood no response to the FSE letter has so far been received.

FIFA has been approached for comment.

On Monday FIFA issued a media release claiming it has so far received over 150 million applications for World Cup tickets in its random selection draw.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the tournament would be the "greatest and most inclusive show on the planet."