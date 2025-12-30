Arsenal's Declan Rice knee injury only short term - Mikel Arteta

Steve Nicol and Mario Melchiot preview Arsenal's clash vs. Aston Villa that could define the Premier League title race. (1:16)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has said Declan Rice's knee injury is a short-term issue, although it means he miss Tuesday's top-of-the-table clash with Aston Villa.

Rice has been a huge part of Arsenal's positive start to the Premier League season, but they must do without him in the crucial game against Villa.

"Declan got a big kick in his knee during the match [against Brighton], at the start of the match actually, and by the time he finished the match he had a massive swell up," Arteta said before Tuesday's match.

"The game [against Villa] was too early for him to be able to consider.

When asked if the injury was relatively minor, Arteta said: "I think so. I hope that when the swelling comes out he can function [and] he will be fine. We miss Riccy [Calafiori] as well today."