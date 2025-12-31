Open Extended Reactions

Mikel Arteta labelled Arsenal's 4-1 thrashing of Aston Villa as a "great way to end the year," but played down the importance of his team moving five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Villa's club-record equalling 11-game winning streak came to an abrupt end on Tuesday as the Gunners struck four times in the second half to end the calendar year clear of Manchester City.

City have a game in hand and can move back within two points if they beat Sunderland on Thursday, but Pep Guardiola's side find themselves under pressure after Arsenal produced their best performance in several weeks against Villa.

Gabriel Magalhães scored on his first start since Nov. 8 with a close-range header three minutes into the second half before Martín Zubimendi doubled their lead four minutes later.

Leandrio Trossard drilled home a third before Gabriel Jesus scored his first goal since January with his first touch just seconds after coming on as a substitute for Viktor Gyökeres.

Ollie Watkins scored a consolation goal in stoppage-time, but it was a night which fueled belief Arsenal could end their 22-year wait for a league title.

"We play every two and a half days," Arteta said. "The schedule is very, very demanding. We have some very tough matches, injuries, but the players are so willing.

"So winning helps all that. All the sacrifices and commitment that you put in get reflected in results and great performances. That's so satisfying but we know there's still so much to play for.

"It's a great way to end the year, that's for sure. Tomorrow, [we will] have a good night with our families. Then the next day we are in and we have to go to Bournemouth and we know what that means.

"It's another three points is the only thing that matters. We know how long this is going to be. It's been an incredible 2025. We know what we want from 2026, we're going to have to earn it and we're still a long way away."

Arsenal travel to Bournemouth on Saturday with Arteta hopeful Declan Rice will shake off a knee injury in time to feature.