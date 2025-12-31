AFCON 2025: Senegal consolidate top spot with win over Benin; DR Congo to face Algeria in last 16

Colin Udoh reacts to Nigeria's progression to the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations. (1:36)

Senegal downed Benin 3-0 in Tangier on Tuesday to consolidate top spot in Group D, while the Democratic Republic of Congo, who finish second on goal difference, will face Algeria in the Africa Cup of Nations Last 16 after dispatching Botswana 3-0 in Rabat.

AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS STANDINGS

The Teranga Lions -- champions at the 2021 AFCON -- took control of the contest against already-qualified Benin when Abdoulaye Seck opened the scoring when he headed home from Krepin Diatta's freekick in the 38th minute.

Habib Diallo added a second just after the hour mark after being picked out by Sadio Mane, before Pape Cherif Ndiaye rounded off the victory with a 97th-minute penalty after wonderkid Ibrahim Mbaye was fouled in the box.

It locks down top spot in Group D for the West African heavyweights, where they will face the loser of Burkina Faso and Sudan, who meet in Casablanca on New Year's Eve, with a draw meaning the Falcons of Jediane would face Mane and co.

Senegal will have to do without captain Kalidou Koulibaly, after he was dismissed in the 71st minute for a dangerous tackle from behind on Tosin Aiyegun, which made clear contact with the Benin forward's Achilles.

Benin, who progress in third place on three points, will now meet Mohamed Salah's Egypt in Agadir on January 5 as they look to return to the quarters for only the second time in their history.

The DR Congo also ended their group-stage campaign in style -- trouncing already-eliminated Botswana 3-0 in Rabat -- but have a much tougher assignment awaiting them in the next round after they were pitted against Group E winners Algeria.

DR Congo players celebrate after scoring against Botswana in their AFCON 2025 group stage match. Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP via Getty Images

First-half goals from Nathanael Mbuku and Gael Kakuta gave the Leopards a commanding lead inside the opening 41 minutes, with the latter's strike coming from the spot after Thabo Leinanyane handled in the box.

Kakuta added a third on the hour mark to wrap up a convincing victory for the DRC, who thought they'd had a fourth late on through Fiston Mayele, only for VAR to determine that the forward had used his arm to direct the ball over the line.

The Leopards are one of the dark horses for the Nations Cup, but their would-be title credentials will be tested severely against Algeria.

In the day's earlier kickoffs, Nigeria -- already group winners after two matches -- condemned Uganda to an early exit with a 3-1 victory.

Despite eight changes to the starting lineup after the 3-2 triumph over Tunisia, the Super Eagles comfortably outclassed their opponents, with Paul Onuachu's opener and a brace from Raphael Onyedika proving too much for the Cranes.

Uganda, who scored a consolation goal through Rogers Mato, went through three goalkeepers during the match, with Denis Onyango going off injured, Salim Magoola receiving a red card for handling outside the box, before third-choice Nafian Alionzi saw out the 90 minutes.

Nigeria must now wait to learn their Last 16 opponents, with any of Cameroon, Ivory Coast or Mozambique potentially to come for the Super Eagles in Fes on January 5.

In the group's other fixture, Tunisia were held 1-1 by Tanzania -- with Feisal Salum's 48th-minute goal cancelling out Ismael Gharbi's opener from the spot -- to send both through to the knockouts.

Tunisia, who were already through, will now face Mali in Casablanca on January 3, while Tanzania face hosts Morocco in Rabat a day later.

Tanzania's point also eliminates Angola, who -- like the Taifa Stars -- ended the group stage with a paltry two points, but return home by virtue of having scored fewer goals than the East Africans.