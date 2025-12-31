Who has the edge in the LaLiga title race? (1:50)

Open Extended Reactions

Former Barcelona loanee João Cancelo is once again in the sights of the LaLiga champions, while Manchester United target Yan Diomande is wanted by Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's summer grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Botafogo banned 3 windows for unpaid Almada fee

- Sources: Palace agree £35m fee for Spurs' Johnson

- Sources: City in advanced talks for Bournemouth's Semenyo

João Cancelo spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Barcelona from Manchester City, before he made his permanent move to Al Hilal. Tim Clayton/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Barcelona have made contact for Al Hilal wing-back João Cancelo, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 31-year-old is set to leave the Saudi Pro League side during the transfer window following a fallout with manager Simone Inzaghi, with Cancelo not expected to be registered for competitions in the second half of the campaign. The Blaugrana could face competition from Juventus and Internazionale, who have also enquired regarding a loan deal. Cancelo has made just six appearances across all competitions this season.

- Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are set to challenge Manchester United for the signature of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, Sky Sports reports. The Red Devils could accelerate in their pursuit of the 19-year-old if other clubs make a move for him in January after looking to have missed out on Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo. An offer worth up to £62m would be required to land Diomande, who is currently representing Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations.

- Multiple clubs are tracking Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva. Calciomercato reports that Juventus and AC Milan are interested in the 31-year-old, who has also been linked with a switch to Barcelona, while clubs in Saudi Arabia could also make a move for him. Silva is in the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium, where he arrived from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017.

- Real Madrid have stepped up their pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi, reports Diario AS. Los Blancos have reportedly expressed their interest in the 25-year-old, and they are set to begin negotiations for him on Thursday when the transfer market opens. The LaLiga club are believed to also have Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté, 26, and Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano, 27, on their shortlist as potential alternatives. Meanwhile, the Reds remain keen on Guéhi after narrowly missing out on securing a deal for him over the summer.

- A move for Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande is being weighed up by Paris Saint-Germain, according to A Bola. It is said that the Liga Portugal side, who could be open to parting ways with him next summer, are set to stand firm over their valuation of the 22-year-old, and they will dismiss all offers that "fall short" of the €80m release clause that is expected to be included in a planned contract extension.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:39 Why Barcelona has been the right place for Marcus Rashford Shaka Hislop and Steve Nicol talk about Marcus Rashford's evolution at Barcelona compared to when he was at Manchester United.

OTHER RUMORS

- Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring the situation of Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche, who impressed when he faced Thomas Frank's side in the Champions League this season. (Daily Mail)

- Brahim Diaz has a new contract agreed at Real Madrid for "several more years" with the playmaker's deal due to expire in 2027. (Marca)

- Al Hilal are hopeful of renewing the contract of midfielder Ruben Neves amid interest from Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and Atlético Madrid. (Diario AS)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- Plans have been set in place by Napoli to sign on-loan Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund on a permanent deal by activating the €44m option clause. (Nicolo Schira)

- Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka has been offered to Napoli. (Nicolo Schira)

- Real Madrid have no plans to consider loan offers in January for either attacking midfielder Franco Mastantuono or striker Gonzalo Garcia. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Manchester City defender Nathan Aké has turned down a move to West Ham. (talkSPORT)

- Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali remains on the radar of Juventus, who are lining up a move for the summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Newcastle are alongside Borussia Dortmund in the race for Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb. (Daily Mail)

- West Ham are set to make an offer to sign Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen. (The Guardian)

- AC Milan have made a proposal to sign Santos left-back Souza. (Diario AS)

- OGC Nice have agreed a deal to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Elye Wahi. (Foot Mercato)

- Juventus are looking at West Ham midfielder Guido Rodriguez. (Sky Sports)

- Enquiries have been made by Leeds and West Ham to Lazio regarding striker Valentin Castellanos. He is also on the radar of Flamengo. (Nicolo Schira)

- FC Porto and Sporting CP are keen on West Ham winger Luis Guilherme. (TEAMtalk)

- Wolves midfielder Marshall Munetsi is on the radar of Paris FC, Nantes, and OGC Nice. (Foot Mercato)

- An offer for Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin from Genoa has been dismissed. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Multiple teams in Europe are interested in West Ham striker Callum Marshall. (Daily Telegraph)