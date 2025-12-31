Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham eyes trophies after 'poor 2025'

Open Extended Reactions

Jude Bellingham said Real Madrid are targeting a return to winning trophies in 2026, admitting that "2025 was a bit poor" for the LaLiga giants.

Madrid missed out on a major trophy in 2025 after they finished runners-up to Barcelona in LaLiga and the Copa del Rey, and were eliminated from the Champions League by Arsenal, as well as being beaten by Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup semifinals.

The team held an open training session for fans at Valdebebas on Tuesday ahead of their return to action after the Christmas break, with a first trophy up for grabs in January's Spanish Supercopa in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Real Madrid went trophyless in 2025. Mateo Villalba/Getty Images

"Let's hope for trophies," Bellingham told Real Madrid TV, when asked about his wishes for the new year. "The fans deserve it. 2025 was a bit poor. So in the new year, we want trophies."

Bellingham underwent shoulder surgery last summer after the Club World Cup, delaying his LaLiga debut this season until late September.

He has scored four goals and provided three assists in the league so far, as well as a goal and an assist in the Champions League.

Madrid began the season well under coach Xabi Alonso, winning 13 of their first 14 games, before three draws and three defeats in just over a month left Alonso's future in doubt.

The situation improved with three consecutive wins before Christmas -- against Alavés, Talavera de la Reina and Sevilla -- but the coach remains under pressure going into Sunday's LaLiga return against Real Betis, with a Supercopa semifinal against Atletico Madrid to follow in Jeddah next week.