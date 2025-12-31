Andoni Iraola insists Antoine Semenyo has 'not played last game' amid Man City move rumours

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens talk through the latest transfer news surrounding Antoine Semenyo, including links to a potential move to Manchester City. (1:13)

AFC Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has said that Antoine Semenyo has "not played his last game" for the side despite growing noise the forward is expected to leave the club in January.

ESPN have previously reported that Manchester City are in advanced talks to sign Semenyo early in the January transfer window.

However, Iraola has insisted that Tuesday night's 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge was not the 25-year-old's last game in Bournemouth colours.

Antoine Semenyo played the full 90 minutes vs. Chelsea. Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

"No, not in any moment we thought he was not going to play," Iraola said after the match.

"I said it here, to your colleagues outside. It was not his last game with us."

After the draw with Chelsea, where the Semenyo bagged one assist, he was seen waving goodbye to travelling Bournemouth fans. However, Iraola has said he expects him to play against Arsenal when the south-coast club host the Gunners on Jan. 3.

"I don't know what is going to happen but he will definitely play [against Arsenal]," the manager said post-match. "This is not his last game.

"He needs to recover because we play Arsenal at home in another three days, against top of the league, he will be an important player for us, yes."

Sources have told ESPN that City are leading in the race for his signature, despite interest from Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal.

Further talks with Semenyo's representatives are planned and Bournemouth have been informed of City's intention to meet his release clause. Semenyo can leave the Vitality Stadium for £65 million ($87.6m) before Jan. 10.