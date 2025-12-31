Lisandro Martínez fumes over Man United's dropped points against Wolves

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim explains the reasons he believes his side fell short in their 1-1 draw with Wolves. (1:45)

Furious stand-in skipper Lisandro Martínez has said Manchester United "can't miss points" like they did against rock-bottom Wolves on Tuesday.

The Red Devils came into the final fixture of a turbulent 2025 buoyed by the hard-fought Boxing Day win against Newcastle and as overwhelming favourites to beat the Premier League's strugglers.

United took the lead through Joshua Zirkzee's deflected strike but failed to take their chances, with Ladislav Krejcí's header late in the first half proving enough to earn Wolves a 1-1 draw.

It was just their third point in 19 matches and ended an 11-match top-flight losing streak, with many of the Old Trafford faithful greeting the final whistle with boos.

Put to United defender Martinez that it felt like a disappointing point, he said: "100 per cent.

"100 per cent we are disappointed. We can't be in our stadium still drawing, losing points. We have to win.

"We have to win, win, win, win, and we want to be in the first places, competing against the best.

"This is the game that we can't miss points. Now we have to take it, we have to accept it and with this hunger we have to go for the next one."

Martinez again wore the captain's armband in place of Bruno Fernandes, who watched a second game from the directors' box as he recovers from a soft tissue injury.

United boss Ruben Amorim was coy when asked about the availability of injured players for Sunday's tough trip to Leeds, who are desperate to beat their rivals for the first time since 2010.

"I think you have two ways [to approach things]," Martinez told MUTV as attention turns to Elland Road.

"One is like making excuses, or one is taking it with a big personality and say 'guys, we are missing points, and now we have to go for the next one, and we have to show who we are.'

"We have to connect with ourselves as well. We have to do the simple things and getting the three points."

United end 2025 sixth in the Premier League and just two points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand, in the final guaranteed Champions League spot.

But it could have been so much better had they shown an edge in both boxes, which Leeds have displayed during a five-match unbeaten run that has seen Dominic Calvert-Lewin shine up front.

"It's about us," Martinez added. "It's about us. I don't like to think about other clubs.

"I think about us, what we can improve as a team every day, and today we have to learn from that."