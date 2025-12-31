Rasmus Højlund 'formality' to stay at Napoli amid Man United clause

Gab Marcotti explains why he thinks Rasmus Højlund has a better coach in Antonio Conte at Napoli than he did at Manchester United. (0:42)

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna considers Rasmus Højlund's permanent transfer from Manchester United a "formality."

Højlund joined the Serie A champions on loan last summer and the Denmark striker has scored nine goals in 20 appearances, including a double in Sunday's 2-0 win at Cremonese.

Napoli are currently third in Serie A, occupying one of Italy's four Champions League places.

"We did everything we could to sign him," Manna told Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport.

Ramus Højlund is on loan at Napoli from Manchester United. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

"There were more storied clubs interested, but his will was crucial, and we are proud of it.

"There's an option to buy and an obligation to buy if we qualify for the Champions League.

"The player considers himself a Napoli player, and the same goes for us. This is extremely important."

Asked if Højlund's permanent Napoli transfer was just a "formality," and Manna replied, "As of today, I think so."

Højlund joined from United from Atalanta in August 2023 for £64million ($86m), plus a potential £8m ($11m) in add-ons.

The 22-year-old scored 14 goals in 62 Premier League appearances, and the fee for Højlund to move to Napoli is believed to be €‎44m (£38m, $51m), according to reports.

Benjamin Sesko, Højlund's replacement at Old Trafford, has struggled to adapt to the Premier League and scored only twice since joining from RB Leipzig in a deal worth up to £73.7m ($100m).