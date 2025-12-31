Pep Guardiola refuses to talk Antoine Semenyo to Man City: 'I have no news'

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens talk through the latest transfer news surrounding Antoine Semenyo, including links to a potential move to Manchester City. (1:13)

Pep Guardiola has refused to be drawn on Manchester City's interest in signing Antoine Semenyo in January.

Semenyo is closing in on a move to the Etihad Stadium after City indicated they are willing to trigger the £65 million ($87m) release clause in his Bournemouth contract.

Sources have told ESPN that discussions are ongoing, but at a news conference on Wednesday, Guardiola refused to talk about the possibility of adding the Ghana international to his squad.

"I don't know any news about anything right now," he said.

Antoine Semenyo is closing in on a move to Man City, sources have told ESPN. Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

"I'm sorry, I don't have any news. so the transfer window is completely closed right now."

Semenyo's potential arrival could see Oscar Bobb move away from the club to make room.

Borussia Dortmund have been linked with the Norway international, who is injured, but Guardiola again remained tight-lipped when asked about his future.

"You can ask Oscar Bobb, not me," he said.

City head to Sunderland on Thursday looking to close the gap with Arsenal after their impressive 4-0 win over Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Guardiola was asked whether the result meant it's now a two-horse race for the title, but the City boss insisted it's still too early to tell which teams might be contenders.

"A few weeks ago it was just Arsenal and two days ago it was three title races and now just one, so we will see," he said.