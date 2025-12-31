Kylian Mbappé sidelined with knee injury, doubt for Supercopa - sources

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens debate which midfielder and striker has made the best start to the 2025-26 season. (2:41)

Kylian Mbappé will miss Real Madrid's LaLiga game with Real Betis and is a doubt for next week's Spanish Supercopa, sources have told ESPN, after the club announced that the star forward had been diagnosed with a sprain in his left knee.

Mbappé -- who is LaLiga's top scorer with 18 goals this season -- did not train on Wednesday, despite having taken part in Tuesday's open training session with fans, sources said.

The injury is the same knee problem which has troubled the France international in recent weeks.

"Following tests carried out today by Real Madrid Medical Services on our player Kylian Mbappé, he has been diagnosed with a sprain in his left knee," Madrid said in a brief statement on Wednesday. "His progress will be monitored."

Madrid host Betis on Sunday at the Bernabéu in their first game of 2026, before travelling to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the Supercopa.

They will play a derby with Atlético Madrid in their semifinal on Jan. 8, before a possible final against Barcelona or Athletic Club on Jan. 11.

Mbappé has started all 18 of Madrid's league games so far this season, but missed their Champions League game with Manchester City on Dec. 10.

He played 90 minutes in three games in a week before Christmas -- against Alavés and Sevilla in LaLiga and Talavera de la Reina in the Copa del Rey, as he ended 2025 matching Cristiano Ronaldo's club record for 59 goals in a calendar year.