Open Extended Reactions

Brazil and Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos confirmed on Wednesday that he underwent a preventive heart procedure, but clarified that he did not suffer a heart attack and that he is doing well while recovering in a hospital in São Paulo.

"I would like to clarify recent information that has been circling," the former full-back said via social media. " I recently underwent a preventative medical procedure, planned in advance with my medical team. The procedure was successful, and I am well.

Roberto Carlos won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002. ALI HAIDER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

"I did not suffer a heart attack. I am recovering well, and looking forward to returning to full fitness and resuming my professional and personal commitments soon. I sincerely thank everyone for the messages of support, care, and concern. I would like to reassure everyone that there is no cause for concern. My heartfelt thanks go to the entire medical team who took care of me."

Roberto Carlos, now 52, is widely regarded as one of the best full-backs of all time, and enjoyed a glittering career which saw him lift the World Cup with Brazil in 2002, as well as four LaLiga titles and three UEFA Champions Leagues with Real Madrid between 1996 and 2007.

He was also named as runner-up of the FIFA World Player of the Year award in 1997, and the Ballon d'Or in 2002.