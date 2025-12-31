Open Extended Reactions

Defending Africa Cup of Nations champions Ivory Coast came from two goals down to defeat Gabon 3-2 in their final Group F fixture in Marrakesh on Wednesday, qualifying them as group winners to set up a round of 16 showdown with Burkina Faso.

Christian Kofane's second-half winner helped Cameroon to come from behind and down Mozambique 2-1 in Agadir, and they will now face South Africa in the next round, while the Mambas' reward for their third-placed finish is a clash with Nigeria in Fes on Jan. 5

In Marrekesh, Gabon -- already out of the running after consecutive defeats in their opening matches -- raced into a shock 2-0 lead against the Ivory Coast inside 21 minutes.

Veteran Guélor Kanga capitalised on nervy Alban Lafont spilling Teddy Averlant's shot in the 11th minute to tap home, before Denis Bouanga added another on the counter 10 minutes later.

However, demonstrating some of the resolve and resiliency that made them unlikely champions on home soil in 2024, the Ivorians battled back, halving the deficit through Jean-Philippe Krasso just before halftime following a fine interplay between Jean Michaël Seri and Wilfried Zaha.

Evan Guessand equalised in the 84th minute, shattering Gabonese hopes of gaining a measure of revenge for the Elephants' progression at their expense in World Cup qualifying, before a 91st-minute winner from Bazoumana Touré, heading home at the backpost, secured top spot for the defending champions.

The result extends their competitive undefeated streak to 14 matches, and they are gathering momentum in this competition as they target a fourth continental crown.

The Ivorians will now meet neighbours Burkina Faso in Marrakesh on Jan. 6, while Gabon exit AFCON as one of only three teams to take zero points from their three group games.

In Agadir, Cameroon found themselves 1-0 down inside 23 minutes when Geny Catamo, one of the brightest players at the AFCON so far, swung home a curling effort with his left foot from outside the box.

However, David Pagou's side restored parity five minutes later when the unfortunate Nené turned past his own goalkeeper after Frank Magri's shot hit the post and bounced in off the Libya-based midfielder. The 19-year-old Kofane secured all three points -- and second spot in the group -- 10 minutes into the second half when he struck a magnificent effort from range which cannoned down off the bar and over the goalline.

Seven points from their three group games represents an excellent return for a Cameroon side who endured a tumultuous tournament preparation when former head coach Marc Brys was dismissed less than three weeks before the competition kickoff, and Pagou's squad was announced without several big-name stars.

However, they've navigated a tough-looking group effectively, and will fancy their chances against South Africa -- Group B runners-up -- in Rabat on Jan. 4.

In the day's earlier kickoffs, Algeria rounded off their impressive group campaign in style with a 3-1 victory over Equatorial Guinea in Rabat.

Already confirmed as group winners before the match, the Fennecs remain -- along with Nigeria -- the only team in the tournament to preserve a 100-percent record after three goals in the first 32 minutes from Zineddine Belaïd, Farès Chaïbi and Ibrahim Maza gave them an insurmountable lead against the already-eliminated Nzalang Nacional. AFCON 2023 top scorer

Emilio Nsue pulled one back for the Central Africans, but they were unable to stage an unlikely comeback against a much-changed Algeria side.

"We had seven players born after the 2000s, which is a good indication of a bright future," Algeria head coach Vladimir Petkovic said after the match. "It's a pity we conceded, but in the same breath, it was a quality goal that was difficult to avoid."

In Casablanca, a straight shootout for second place between Sudan and Burkina Faso ended with a 2-0 victory for the latter, with goals from Lassina Traoré and Arsène Kouassi proving enough for all three points.

Both advance nonetheless, with Burkina Faso meeting Ivory Coast, and Sudan set for Senegal in Tangier on Jan. 3.

"We must continue our work, move forward, and inscribe a golden star on the Burkina Faso national team jersey," head coach Brama Toure said in his postmatch interview. "Our players are determined to make the difference and achieve good results in this edition of the Nations Cup."

Algeria meet the Democratic Republic of Congo in Rabat on Jan. 6 in one of the choice fixtures of the next round.