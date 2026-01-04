Open Extended Reactions

It's the first weekend of the new year, but the Premier League continues! There is a historical clash to begin our Sunday as Leeds United host local rivals Manchester United, who can go into the top four with a win.

That is followed by four games as Liverpool travel to Fulham, Everton take on Brentford, Newcastle United face Crystal Palace, and Tottenham Hotspur are up against Sunderland.

Then it's the big match of the day as Manchester City host Chelsea looking to close the gap on Arsenal at the top of the table.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid are in action against Real Betis in LaLiga (stream live on ESPN+), while Tom Brady's Birmingham City take on Championship leaders Coventry City.

Enjoy all the updates from today's matches.