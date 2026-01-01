Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool want Camavinga, Salah to Roma?

Gab Marcotti discusses the possibility of Vinicius Jr. leaving Real Madrid and where he could go. (1:26)

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is on the radar of Liverpool, while Roma will wait until the summer to move for Mohamed Salah, and Manchester United are interested in signing Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is the subject of interest from Liverpool. Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images)

- Liverpool are keen on signing Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, according to TEAMtalk. The Reds are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old, but it is reported that Los Blancos won't consider parting ways with him during the January transfer window. Camavinga has made 16 appearances across all competitions this season, though 10 of those have been from the bench, and remains contracted at the Bernabeu until the summer of 2029. Previous reports have indicated that it would take an offer of at least €100 million to land him.

- A summer move for Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah is being considered by Roma, according to La Repubblica. The Giallorossi want to reunite with the 33-year-old Egypt international, but any potential move is expected to be explored in the summer due to their non-EU squad spots being filled already. Meanwhile, iNews reports that clubs in the Saudi Pro League have cooled their interest in Salah this month, and it looks as though they won't be making an approach to tempt him away from Anfield.

- Manchester United are interested in signing Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, Football Insider reports. United are exploring a deal for the 28-year-old this month, having kept close tabs on his situation amid the Eagles' struggles to get him to sign a new contract at Selhurst Park. Mateta has scored seven goals in 18 Premier League matches so far this season, with his last coming in the 2-1 defeat against the Red Devils on Nov. 30.

- Barcelona remain in talks with Atletico Madrid regarding striker Julián Álvarez, says Sport. Barcelona's hierarchy are keen on signing the 25-year-old Argentina international despite his recent form, but they feel a deal could be difficult due to the fact his contract runs until the summer of 2030 and has a release clause worth €500 million. Barca's pursuit of Alvarez isn't expected to be stepped up until the summer, as they are currently prioritizing the signing of a left-sided central defender.

- Multiple clubs including Chelsea, Manchester United, and Juventus are monitoring the situation of AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, according to Calciomercato. Maignan, 30, has entered the final six months of his contract at San Siro, and the Rossoneri are keen to try to keep hold of him, with plans to propose a contract worth €5.5 million per season. The France international is yet to indicate his preference amid continued links to the Premier League, but his representatives are set to evaluate Milan's offer in the coming days.

play 1:03 Is Ruben Amorim 'uninspiring' for Man United's squad? Steve Nicol explains why he think Ruben Amorim is 'uninspiring' for Manchester United players as his future at club is being questioned by fans.

- Neymar has agreed a contract extension at Santos, with the Brazil forward set to remain at the club through December 2026. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri is on the radar of Bournemouth. (Daily Mail)

- Fenerbahce are interested in AC Milan forward Christopher Nkunku and the Rossoneri would be willing to accept an offer worth €35 million. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Brighton have agreed a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Pascal Gross. (Fabrizio Romano)

- An agreement has been reached between Lazio and free-agent winger Lorenzo Insigne. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- An offer worth £7million will be required from West Ham if they want to sign Fulham winger Adama Traore. (Sun)

- AC Milan are keen to sign a center back and have identified Bayern Munich's Kim Min-Jae and Rayo Vallecano's Luiz Felipe as potential options. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- A move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin is being considered by Roma. (Daily Mail)

- RC Strasbourg are exploring a move for Santos left back Souza, who is also on the radar of AC Milan and Bayern Munich (AS)

- Everton are among the clubs keeping close tabs on the situation of Watford midfielder Imran Louza. (TEAMtalk)

- West Ham are keen on Gil Vicente forward Pablo having cooled their interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Jorgen Strand Larsen. (Guardian)

- A club in Turkey is interested in Roma striker Artem Dovbyk, who is no longer in the plans of manager Gian Piero Gasperini. (Nicolo Schira)

- Celtic are eyeing a move for Bournemouth defender Julian Araujo. (Daily Record)

- Internazionale and AS Monaco are among the teams looking at Varesina left back Marcelo Vaz. (Nicolo Schira)