Chelsea confirm Enzo Maresca exit amid poor Premier League run

Chelsea confirmed on Thursday they have parted ways with manager Enzo Maresca ahead of Sunday's game against Manchester City.

Maresca's 18-month spell at Stamford Bridge comes to an end after a run of one win in seven Premier League games that left his side fifth in the table, though sources have told ESPN the primary reason for his exit is a breakdown in relations with the club's hierarchy.

His exit was confirmed in a 99-word statement following talks about his future.

Chelsea's official wording stopped short of saying that Maresca had been sacked, rather that "Enzo and the club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track."

Sources said the club's hierarchy had become concerned by Maresca's behavior, with the 45-year-old having been increasingly public with his displays of dissent toward Chelsea's ownership.

Maresca claimed last month he had experienced "the worst 48 hours" of his time at the club in the buildup to a 2-0 win over Everton.

Maresca repeatedly declined to explain that outburst, but sources told ESPN that this reflected a growing unease with his working conditions as opposed to a one-off bust-up behind the scenes.

Sources also said that Maresca's public comments took members of his own staff by surprise.

Chelsea have not confirmed who will be in the dugout for Sunday's key clash against City, though Willy Caballero is likely to lead the team having filled in for Maresca amid a Premier League suspension.

For the long term, sources told ESPN that Liam Rosenior, in charge of the BlueCo-owned Strasbourg, is a contender -- while Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner is not in the running.

Maresca's last game was a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth on Tuesday, when they were booed off at Stamford Bridge after the final whistle. Maresca faced chants of "You don't know what you're doing" from fans when opting to substitute Cole Palmer.

He also did not appear at his postmatch news conference. The official explanation given at the time was that Maresca was "sick."

Maresca, who joined Chelsea in July 2024, guided the club back to Champions League football in his debut season by finishing fourth in the Premier League, as well as lifting the Conference League title and the inaugural Club World Cup.

His contract was due to run until 2029, with the club holding an option for an additional year.

Sources told ESPN that despite reports linking Maresca to Manchester City in the event of Pep Guardiola's departure as manager, the club regards the links as nothing more than speculation as it has no vacancy to fill.

