Open Extended Reactions

Henrik Rydström was hired Wednesday as coach of MLS's Columbus Crew.

He replaced Wilfried Nancy, who quit Dec. 3 to become coach of Scotland's Glasgow Celtic.

Henrik Rydström coached Malmö for two years. EPA/Andreas Hillergren

Rydström, 49, coached Malmö from 2023-25, helping the team to consecutive league titles and the 2024 Swedish Cup championship, after stints with Sirius from 2019-21 and Kalmar in 2018 and from 2021-22.

Rydström was a midfielder for Kalmar from 1993 to 2013.

Assistant coach Theodor Olsson and first team analyst Mak Pakhei are joining him from his Malo staff.

Goalkeeper coach Phil Boerger and head of video and data analysis Marc O'Neill will remain from Nancy's staff.