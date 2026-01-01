Who Chelsea could look to after Enzo Maresca exit: Liam Rosenior, Oliver Glasner, Cesc Fabregas?

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea have confirmed that they have parted ways with head coach Enzo Maresca.

The decision was announced in a club statement on New Year's Day -- after ESPN reported that there had been a serious breakdown in relations between the Italian boss and club leadership.

Here ESPN take a look at some of the candidates who may be in -- or out -- of the running to replace Maresca at Stamford Bridge.

Liam Rosenior

Liam Rosenior may be seen as a natural -- albeit risky -- choice for the Chelsea job, given his existing BlueCo links at Strasbourg. Rosenior, 41, managed Derby County on an interim basis for a short spell in 2022, before joining Hull City -- where he led for two seasons before being dismissed in summer 2024.

He was given the top job at Strasbourg that August, where he finished seventh in Ligue 1. Under Rosenior, the Alsatian side won four of their opening five matches this league term, and are seventh going into the New Year. They sit top of the 36-team Conference League table, remaining unbeaten in six -- including a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in November.

Sources have told ESPN Rosenior is a potential candidate, although sources from across the English Channel suggest otherwise.

Oliver Glasner

Palace boss Oliver Glasner has yet to confirm his long-term future, with the Austrian's contract in South London set to the expire at the end of this season. Glasner joined Palace after fruitful spells managing in Austria and Germany, including taking Eintracht Frankfurt to the 2021-22 Europa League.

In his first full season at Selhurst Park, Glasner led the Eagles to their first ever major trophy, as they defeated Manchester City at Wembley to scoop the 2024-25 FA Cup, later winning the Community Shield. With just six months of his deal left, a move for Glasner would make sense. Palace have had a mixed first half of the current season, and are currently 11th in the Premier League.

Sources have told ESPN, however, that Glasner isn't under consideration.

Roberto de Zerbi

Roberto de Zerbi took the job at Marseille in 2024 following his departure from Brighton and Hove Albion, taking over a side that had finished eighth in Ligue 1 and seen four managers in the previous season.

In his first season, Marseille finished as runners-up in the French top flight, winning him plaudits for his attacking style of play. They sit third in the league this season, but De Zerbi is understood not to be a target by Chelsea.

He may have to wait for a return to England. Sources have told ESPN that De Zerbi is not in the running for the vacancy in SW6.

Kieran McKenna

The Ipswich Town manager had been linked with Chelsea previously in 2024, among interest from other top clubs. However, he decided to renew his deal in Suffolk with a four-year extension.

The Northern Irishman masterminded two consecutive promotions from League One to the Premier League in his first senior managerial job -- ending a 22-year absence from the top flight.

Although he and Ipswich were relegated last season back to the Championship, they currently sit third in the league, with automatic promotion a strong possibility for the Tractor Boys.

Cesc Fabregas

A teammate of Xavi's while at Barcelona and playing for Spain, Cesc Fabregas plied his trade in midfield at Stamford Bridge between 2014 and 2019, where he picked up two Premier League trophies, and one FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League each.

As interim manager, Fabregas steered Como to Serie A promotion in 2024, earning him the permanent job -- where they are now in a strong sixth place going into 2025.

However, sources have told ESPN that Fabregas is not in the fray for a return to Chelsea.

Information from James Olley and Julien Laurens was used in this report.