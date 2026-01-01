Liverpool transfers: Latest news, reports and ESPN analysis on January signings, exits

Liverpool boss Arne Slot comments on Alexander Isak's injury and discusses how the squad will adapt for the upcoming games. (1:55)

Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window is open and ESPN has you covered for all the latest Liverpool news and information from our dedicated team of reporters.

Will Arne Slot hit the market in a bid to get his title-winning side back into European contention? Who could be heading for the exit door?

Keep up to date on all transfer news below.

Jump to:

What do Liverpool need in the January window?

Liverpool not giving up hope on Konaté contract

Slot: No reason to want Salah to leave

All completed Liverpool transfers

Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Dec. 31, 2025

Arne Slot is confident Liverpool will improve in the second half of the season and has backed the club's summer signings to continue getting better.

"History has shown many times the longer players play together the bigger chance you have of winning something," he said. "If you add players to what you have, there is a serious chance of improving. If you replace, like we have done, then it takes time. And usually it gets better after a certain period of time." -- Beth Lindop

(Photo by Sebastian Frej/Getty Images)

Dec. 25, 2025

From ESPN's Beth Lindop:

The most glaring area for improvement is at center back. Liverpool signed 18-year-old defender Giovanni Leoni from Parma in the summer, however the teenager is expected to miss the entirety of the campaign after sustaining an ACL injury in September.

With the Reds' deadline day move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi having collapsed at the 11th hour, boosting the backline should be the priority for Slot and the club hierarchy.

Liverpool would also benefit from reinforcements on the wing, having failed to replace the pace and dynamism of Luis Díaz, who joined Bayern Munich for €75 million in July.

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Dec. 25, 2025

Ibrahima Konaté's contract is set to expire in the summer, and sources told ESPN that Liverpool have not yet given up hope of agreeing to a new deal with the France international.

Real Madrid are monitoring his situation with a view to signing him as a free agent, much like they did with Trent Alexander-Arnold last year. -- Beth Lindop, Alex Kirkland, Rodrigo Faez

Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Dec. 23, 2025

Arne Slot has said he expects striker Alexander Isak to be sidelined for "a couple of months" after sustaining a broken leg in Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Tottenham.

Isak's absence is a huge blow for Liverpool, who are already without Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah, with the latter competing with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Asked whether the club are considering signing another forward in the January transfer window, Slot said: "It's a time for the players we do have available to do what they've done so many times and roll their sleeves up.

"And not only our players but our fans as well to help us in the best possible way to get the results we want in the upcoming two games. Therefore, the players that are available need to give everything we have, as do the fans as they usually do. That is what my focus is on." -- Beth Lindop

Getty Images

Dec. 17, 2025

Manchester City are monitoring the situation of Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo ahead of the January transfer window, sources have told ESPN, but believe they could face competition for his signature from a host of Premier League rivals, including Liverpool.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Semenyo amid doubts surrounding Mohamed Salah's future.

Sources told ESPN that Liverpool are one of the clubs that admires the Bournemouth winger Semenyo. -- Rob Dawson, Beth Lindop

Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Dec. 12, 2025

Arne Slot has said he will have a conversation with Mohamed Salah before deciding whether he will be involved in Liverpool's clash with Brighton & Hove Albion but admitted he has "no reasons" to want the forward to leave the club in January.

Asked whether he would like Salah to stay at Anfield beyond next month, Slot said: "I have no reasons not wanting him to stay, if that is a little bit of an answer." -- Beth Lindop

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Dec. 8, 2025

Following Mohamed Salah's bombshell interview at Leeds, there has been much speculation over where the Egyptian would go were he to leave the club.

The obvious answer is Saudi Pro League, with Al Ittihad and Al Hilal being named in many media reports as clubs who are monitoring the situation.

The SPL would likely be willing to hand Salah similar wages in order to secure his services, however it remains to be seen whether he is ready to walk away from European football at a time when he clearly feels he still has so much to give.

Sources told ESPN's Julien Laurens that Salah's agent has called a number of Serie A clubs, as that is the only big European league that would take him due to his age and salary expectations, while a separate source added that Paris Saint-Germain, where he has been linked previously, would not be interested unless he was available on a free transfer