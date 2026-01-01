Aston Villa confirm signing of Brazilian wonderkid Alysson Edward

Open Extended Reactions

Brazilian winger Alysson has joined Aston Villa. Pedro H. Tesch/Getty Images

Aston Villa have announced the signing of winger Alysson Edward from Grêmio.

ESPN reported last month that Villa had made an offer for the Brazilian, 19, who made 31 appearances in Brazilian Serie A last season as Grêmio finished ninth.

He scored one goal and assisted two in the 2025 season, having made his debut the year before.

Alysson joins a strong Villa attack that includes the likes of Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers and Jadon Sancho.

He is Unai Emery's first acquisition in this January transfer window.

Villa are currently third in the Premier League and will host Nottingham Forest on Jan. 3.