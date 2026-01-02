Brennan Johnson joins Crystal Palace from Tottenham in £35m deal

Open Extended Reactions

Crystal Palace have announced the signing of striker Brennan Johnson from Tottenham Hotspur.

ESPN reported that the two clubs had agreed a deal worth £35 million ($47.2m) earlier this week, with a successful medical on Thursday.

Sources told ESPN that Johnson took time to decide on his future -- with AFC Bournemouth also an option as they aim to replace Antoine Semenyo, who is expected to join Manchester City.

However, talks between the 24-year-old and Palace boss Oliver Glasner were positive and saw the Welshman decide to head to south London. He will wear the No. 11 shirt.

Glasner has been keen to bolster his squad, as Palace handle the requirements of playing in their first ever European competition, sitting tenth in the Europa Conference League. Johnson will be a welcome addition to the Austrian's options, with Daichi Kamada injured and Ismaïla Sarr playing at the African Cup of Nations.

Crystal Palace have announced the signing of Brennan Johnson. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Jean-Philippe Mateta currently leads the line at Selhurst Park, with Yéremy Pino, Eddie Nketiah and Justin Devenny among the attacking unit.

"I'm really delighted that Brennan has joined the club," Glasner, who had frequently called on Palace to make signings, said. "He arrives very early in the window, so credit to the club for making this happen so quickly.

"Brennan will give us options in our attacking play with his pace and goalscoring ability and with all the upcoming games he will be a valuable addition to the squad."

Johnson was Spurs' leading goalscorer last season, with 18 goals in all competitions -- including the winner in Spurs' 1-0 Europa League final victory over Manchester United.

He joined the side from Nottingham Forest for £47.5m (now $64m) in September 2023.