Ghana international André Ayew has signed for Eredivisie club NAC Breda, the two parties confirmed on Wednesday, ending his five-month wait to find a new club.

The Black Stars international announced the move on his social handles, with the Dutch club confirming that the 36-year-old had put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the current season, with the option to extend for another year.

"I'm someone who really enjoys challenges, both personally and as part of a team," Ayew told the club's official site. "I find that here at NAC.

"I want to do everything I can to help the club and my teammates," he added. "We're in a situation where staying in the Eredivisie is the only thing that matters. The mental aspect is perhaps the most important thing in this situation.

"Together with our supporters, we must fight this battle head-on in the second half of the season."

Breda are struggling in the Dutch top flight currently, having taken only 13 points from 17 matches so far to sit at the foot of the 18-team table.

"Time is up, let's do this," Ayew added on social media.

"Let's do this. "Lots of work to be done, but we will do it and do it well, inshallah," he added. "Proud to be wearing this badge, I know what it means to the people of Breda.

"Yellow army [I'm] here now, let's fight till the end."

Breda are now the 10th club for which Ayew has played, having first become a professional with Marseille. He also played for Lorient, Arles-Avignon and recently Le Havre in France, either side of spells in the Premier League with Swansea City, West Ham United and Nottingham Forest. The versatile forward also spent a season on loan at Fenerbahce, while he was also a Qatari champion with Al Sand in 2022.

Twice a defeated Nations Cup finalist with the Black Stars, "Dede" becomes the third Ghanaian at the club, joining international teammates Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah. Ayew is Ghana's all-time record appearance-maker with 120 outings for the Black Stars, although he missed out on the opportunity to feature at a record-breaking seventh Africa Cup of Nations tournament following the West African giants' failure to qualify for the ongoing tournament in Morocco.

The forward may take some time to return to match sharpness, having not featured competitively since May 2025 with Le Havre. In the interim, he has been maintaining match fitness at Nania FC -- a club owned by his father, Ghana great Abedi Pele.

Ayew could make his debut for his new club when they face Groningen in Eredivise action on Jan. 10.