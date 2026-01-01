Open Extended Reactions

Arne Slot described Liverpool's 0-0 draw with Leeds United as a "disappointment" despite his team extending their unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions.

Liverpool dropped yet more points at Anfield as they struggled to find a way past Daniel Farke's well-organised side. They stay fourth in the table, six points behind third-placed Aston Villa, having also been held to a 3-3 draw by Leeds in the reverse fixture last month.

Comparing the results after the game, Slot told Sky Sports: "Different because last time we conceded in extra time, but the end result of both games is a draw and that's a disappointment.

"Not the first time this season, from all the ball possession we have, we do generate chances, but I don't think it is enough or maybe it should be enough if you look at the expected goals, but we should be able to create more.

"We were very close with Virgil [Van Dijk], but we didn't and this season multiple times we have conceded a goal in a game like this and that's a positive thing today. We kept a clean sheet and that's why we have a draw today."

Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike thought he had won a penalty in the first half after Jaka Bijol held him inside the area, however referee Chris Kavanagh deemed the contact to be fair.

"There was an obvious moment in the first half where we didn't go to the floor, which I understand because every time we go to the floor we never get a penalty," Slot said. "Those are the margins, I see other teams going down in situations like that, but we don't do that. We've gone down when fouls were made multiple times this season and not got a penalty.

"In general we do speak about it and other players going down easily to get free kicks or other moments but this is who we are.

"Against West Ham Lucas Paquetá tried everything possible to get a second yellow and Alisson, who plays with him on the national team, tried to help him not get a yellow. In the end he got the second yellow in that game.

"If other fans or people look into it you will find moments where we went down and didn't get anything. In the end it is who we are."

Liverpool are back in action on Sunday with a match against Fulham at Craven Cottage.