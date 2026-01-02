Transfer rumors, news: Rodrygo lined up by Arsenal, Man City

Gab Marcotti talks about Kylian Mbappe's recent knee injury that will have him out for at least three weeks for Real Madrid. (2:14)

Premier League sides Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are all potential destinations for Real Madrid's Rodrygo, while Club Brugge defender Joel Ordóñez nears a move to Anfield. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

TRENDING RUMORS

- Real Madrid winger Rodrygo wants to leave Real Madrid this winter, according to Diario Sport. The 24-year-old is reported to have begun talks with "two top agents" amid hopes of accelerating his departure from the Bernabéu, but Los Blancos are unlikely to consider offers until the summer following the recent injury to striker Kylian Mbappé. Manchester City and Arsenal are said to be the two most likely destinations for Rodrygo, but Liverpool, who remain on the lookout for a long-term successor for Mohamed Salah, also can't be ruled out.

- Liverpool are closing in on a move to sign Club Brugge defender Joel Ordóñez, the Daily Mirror reports. A deal worth £43 million has reportedly been agreed, and the Reds are expected to complete the signing of the 21-year-old in a matter of days. The report adds that the Premier League side are also exploring a potential approach for Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi, 23, with belief that his versatility could help reinforce Arne Slot's attacking options.

- Multiple clubs in Italy are tracking Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa, according to Calciomercato. Inter Milan are one of the latest clubs linked with interest in the 28-year-old, with the Nerazzurri said to have been "considering" an approach for some time. Chiesa, who played just 11 minutes in the 0-0 Premier League draw with Leeds on Thursday, continues his struggles to start regularly at Anfield. Italy national team manager Gennaro Gattuso is hopeful of him earning more regular minutes ahead of their FIFA World Cup playoff semifinal against Northern Ireland. Juventus and Atalanta are also reportedly pondering a potential swoop for him.

- Efforts to sign Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-Jae are set to be stepped up by AC Milan, Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The 29-year-old has been identified as one of the top names on the Serie A club's shortlist amid plans to strengthen their defence, and they are exploring an initial loan move that would include an option to become permanent. Negotiations are set to continue between both clubs with the Bundesliga champions reluctant to accept the current proposal, while the Rossoneri could also struggle to meet his €12m salary in full.

- Real Madrid's strategy of "patience" with Nico Paz has been rewarded, Marca reports, with the playmaker undergoing an "unparalleled explosion" in growth and profile in Serie A this season. Madrid "seriously considered" bringing Paz back to the Bernabéu last summer but opted to continue his development at Como, with a "clear plan" to re-sign him in 2026.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Negotiations between Real Madrid and winger Vinícius Júnior are set to continue over a new contract. (Diario AS)

- A battle between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur is set to take place for the signature of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande. (talkSPORT)

- Tottenham have moved ahead of Arsenal and Manchester United in the race for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka. (Caught Offside)

- Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling is unlikely to consider a move to West Ham United. (Jacob Steinberg)

- Midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is "determined" to stay at Manchester United. (The Sun)

- Sporting CP are in advanced talks to sign West Ham's Brazilian striker Luis Guilherme in a €17m transfer deal. (A Bola)

- Manchester City defender Jahmai Simpson-Pusey is attracting interest from Strasbourg, FC Koln, and clubs in the Championship. He is set to be recalled from his current loan at Celtic. (Daily Telegraph)

- Tottenham's Israeli winger Manor Solomon has arrived in Florence ahead of completing his loan move to Fiorentina. (Ansa)

- Uncertainty is growing around the future of Napoli winger Noa Lang, who has caught the attention of Galatasaray. (Il Mattino)

- Manchester United have no plans to recall left-back Harry Amass from his loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday. (The Sun)

- Lazio have joined city rivals Roma in the race to sign Atlético Madrid forward Giacomo Raspadori. (Corriere dello Sport)

- A move for Toulouse defender Charlie Cresswell is being considered by West Ham. (TEAMtalk)

- Lazio are looking at Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal. (Nicolo Schira)

- Roma remain interested in Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee. (Tuttosport)

- Fiorentina and Valencia are interested in Flamengo right-back Emerson Royal. (Ekrem Konur)

- Crystal Palace, Sunderland, and Fulham are keen on Paris FC winger Ilan Kebbal. (Football Insider)

- Toulouse defender Dayann Methalie is on the radar of Newcastle. (Daily Mail)

- Palmeiras are eyeing Orlando City midfielder Martin Ojeda as a potential reinforcement in January. (TNT Brasil)