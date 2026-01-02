Liam Rosenior the frontrunner to replace Enzo Maresca at Chelsea - sources

Open Extended Reactions

Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior is the leading candidate to succeed Enzo Maresca as Chelsea head coach, sources have told ESPN.

The Blues parted company with Maresca on Thursday after what sources describe as a breakdown in relations between the Italian and senior figures at the club.

Academy boss Calum McFarlane is due to speak to the media on Friday ahead of Chelsea's trip to Manchester City but he is not a contender for the role.

Sources have told ESPN that Rosenior is the frontrunner in a small field with the 41-year-old impressing internally as Strasbourg is owned by BlueCo, the same investment company setup to complete the purchase of Chelsea in 2022.

Liam Rosenior is the frontrunner to replace Maresca at Chelsea.

Although sources have been keen to stress that Rosenior is not the only contender, Roberto de Zerbi is not under consideration despite the Marseille boss being interviewed prior to Maresca's appointment in 2024.

Sources have also ruled out a move for former Chelsea midfielder and current Como boss Cesc Fabregas in addition to Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner.

Chelsea remain firmly committed to their internal structure despite it becoming a source of irritation for Maresca.

Sources have told ESPN that Maresca was at loggerheads with the club's medical department, which he felt had unnecessarily limited the minutes of some players.

The Chelsea head coach also receives technical feedback after every game from a support team which includes five sporting directors and sources say Maresca wanted a stronger say in the running of the team.

McFarlane is expected to lead Chelsea at Etihad Stadium on Sunday while talks continue over a permanent replacement.

Reports have also linked Porto boss Francesco Farioli with the role.