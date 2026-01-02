Dani Alves named co-owner of Portuguese football club

Open Extended Reactions

Dani Alves is now co-owner of a football team in Portugal.

Former Barcelona and Brazil defender Dani Alves has become co-owner of Portuguese third-tier outfit Sporting Clube de São João de Ver, the club announced.

It is Alves' first interaction with football since having a rape conviction overturned on appeal by a Spanish court in March 2025.

SC São João de Ver posted a photograph of its club president, Carlos Branco, shaking hands with Alves, 42, accompanied by a statement that said: "In a moment that will forever be etched in the club's memory, we officially announce the entry of Daniel Alves as co-owner of SC São João de Ver.

"A name that carries one of the most victorious trajectories in world football now intersects with a club of deep roots, built on hard work, resilience, and passion. Two distinct histories that unite with a common purpose: to transform potential into greatness."

Sources told ESPN that Alves has the backing of a group of Brazilian investors to take control of the club based in the Aveiro region.

The club, which currently has three Brazilian players in the squad, did not mention in the statement if Alves will play for the team. Sources recently told ESPN's Bruno Andrade that Alves is considering signing a six-month contract to play for the side.

Alves has not played since January 2023, when his contract with Liga MX side Pumas was terminated following his arrest in Barcelona after he was accused of sexually abusing a woman.

He was kept in jail for 14 months until his release in March 2024, after he paid €1 million (then $1.2m) for bail while awaiting his appeal.

Alves won 43 titles in his career, winning major trophies with several clubs. He also helped Brazil win two Copa America trophies -- in 2007 and 2019 -- and an Olympic gold medal at age 38.