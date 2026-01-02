Everton keen on Blackburn, Nigeria RB Ryan Alebiosu - sources

Gab Marcotti gives his predictions of the round of 16 clashes of the 2025 African Cup of Nations. (1:58)

Everton and Wolfsburg are among the clubs looking at Blackburn right-back Ryan Alebiosu ahead of a possible move in the January transfer window, sources have told ESPN.

Alebiosu has impressed in the Championship this season and is attracting interest from across Europe including the Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A.

As well as Everton and Wolfsburg, Sassuolo and Genoa are also monitoring the 24-year-old's situation.

Alebiosu is currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria where he's helped the Super Eagles top Group C ahead of Tunisia and reach the last-16. He made his full international debut in the 3-1 over Uganda in Nigeria's final group game.

They face Mozambique on Monday for a place in the quarterfinals.

Ryan Alebiosu has impressed for Blackburn this season, as well as Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations. Cody Froggatt/PA Images via Getty Images

Alebiosu, born in London, started his career at Arsenal and has also spent time at Crewe Alexandra and Kilmarnock. He joined Blackburn from Belgian side KV Kortrijk on a three-year deal in the summer.

He's made 20 appearances in the Championship this season, scoring once.

The defender is valued at around £4 million and interest is not expected to be stepped up until Alebiosu returns from AFCON. The final of the tournament in Morocco is set for January 18.

Blackburn currently sit 20th in the Championship, three points clear of the relegation places, following a 2-0 home defeat to Wrexham on Thursday.