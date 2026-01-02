Leeds vs Man United: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

Steve Nicol explains why he think Ruben Amorim is 'uninspiring' for Manchester United players as his future at club is being questioned by fans. (1:03)

Open Extended Reactions

An inconsistent Manchester United travel to Elland Road to take on an improved Leeds United with 10 places and nine points separating the two. Will the visitors take another crack at entering the top four, or will Leeds push further away from the danger of the relegation places.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

How to watch

The match will be broadcast on TNT Sports in the UK, NBC Sports in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details

Kick-off time: Sunday, Jan 4 at 12.30 p.m. GMT (7.30 p.m. ET; 6.00 p.m. IST and 11.30 p.m. AEDT)

Venue: Elland Road, Leeds

Referee: Jarred Gillet

VAR: James Bell

Injury and Team News

Manchester United

Amad Diallo, D/M, OUT - AFCON

Noussair Mazraoui, D, OUT - AFCON

Bryan Mbeumo, F, OUT - AFCON

Bruno Fernandes, M, OUT - hamstring

Kobbie Mainoo, M, OUT - calf

Harry Maguire, D, DOUBT - knock

Matthijs de Ligt, D, DOUBT - knock

Leeds United

Ethan Ampadu, M, OUT - suspended

Joe Rodon, D, OUT - ankle

Sean Longstaff, M, DOUBT - calf

Daniel James, F, OUT - hamstring

Talking Points

Why did Ruben Amorim go back to 3-4-2-1?

For most of their previous match against Newcastle United, Manchester United played in a new (for their head coach) 4-2-3-1 formation that did two things: mask the gaps caused by injuries and AFCON departures plus put players in positions which suited their skillsets. The result was an excellent performance until the now standard Amorim defensive changes allowed Newcastle a route back into the game (which they didn't take).

Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

Against Wolves on Tuesday, Amorim returned to his pet 3-4-2-1/3-4-3 and the team looked immediately poorer for it. Pushing Patrick Dorgu out to left wing-back after a superb outing at right wing felt counter-intuitive, as did pushing Joshua Zirkzee out onto the right wing and forcing play to be dictated in the middle by Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro. Amorim's substitutions were questionable too -- such as pushing Jack Fletcher (a central midfielder in the mould of his father and club veteran Darren) out wide and taking out the impressive Ayden Heaven for another centre-back in Leny Yoro when United were chasing a winner. That Wolves, toothless all season long, created more xG in the 1-1 draw shows just how ineffective the reset-to-default move was.

What will we now see at Elland Road?

Has Dominic Calvert-Lewin's momentum been broken?

As decisions go, Daniel Farke's call to rest Calvert-Lewin at Anfield was up there in difficulty with any he's taken since taking charge of Leeds. Having scored seven goals in his last six games, the former Everton man seemed primed to put the hurt on Liverpool, but he was rested, and that put an end to his consecutive game scoring streak. In the 20 minutes he was on the pitch, though, he had a goal ruled out for offside; and made Leeds look a better attacking outfit with him as the focal point up top.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Leeds United celebrates the first goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road on December 20, 2025 in Leeds, England. Malcolm Bryce/Leeds United via Getty Images

After the match, Farke defended his decision by saying: "Sometimes, the head has to win over the heart. We had four Premier League fixtures in 10 days, and I have to trust my whole squad. We know what happened to Dominic in the last few years with injuries."

Thinking from that perspective, benching him makes perfect sense... but will the break in play jar the striker's impressive momentum?

Matheus Cunha needs to sharpen his finishing

No one takes more shots per 90 for Manchester United than Cunha: 3.9. Of the top shot takers, he's also got the worst conversion rate at 5.8%... and that's a problem.

Now, Cunha's strengths are undoubted -- his dribbling carries United up the field on a consistent basis, and his willingness to take shots often creates plenty of chaos around him -- but if he can only finish 5.8% of the time he takes a shot, that's a bunch of good attacking possession that's being wasted by United. In the absence of top scorers Bryan Mbuemo and Bruno Fernandes, Cunha needed to step up -- but his tardiness in front of goal has continued.