Enzo Maresca turning point laid bare, next Chelsea boss must address woeful stat

James Olley explains the situations that led to Enzo Maresca leaving Chelsea. (1:21)

How Enzo Maresca's position at Chelsea became 'untenable' (1:21)

Open Extended Reactions

A turning point for Chelsea's form under Enzo Maresca came in their 1-1 draw against Arsenal, statistics reveal.

It leaves whoever replaces the departed Maresca as Chelsea boss with a task to stop them throwing away leads.

Liam Rosenior is in pole position to take over, sources have told ESPN. Chelsea's form since Nov. 30 will be a primary worry.

Enzo Maresca left Chelsea with a worrying stat to address. Robin Jones/Getty Images

After 12 Premier League games this season, Maresca had Chelsea second in the table, six points behind Arsenal.

But Mikel Merino cancelling out Trevoh Chalobah's opener in a 1-1 draw kickstarted a worrying trend of Maresca's Chelsea letting winning positions dwindle.

They have claimed just five points from winning positions since Arsenal's equaliser, with only three Premier League teams claiming fewer points after holding an advantage in games.

Brighton and Bournemouth (three points) and West Ham (two) are the only teams to have let leads flounder more frequently than Chelsea since Nov. 30.

Getty

João Pedro gave Chelsea a lead against Aston Villa but they lost 2-1. Enzo Fernández put them ahead against Bournemouth but they drew 2-2. A Champions League lead against Atalanta was also squandered in Italy.

Maresca has left Chelsea after a run of just two wins in their last nine games in all competitions.

- Liam Rosenior the frontrunner to replace Enzo Maresca at Chelsea - sources

- Who Chelsea could look to after Enzo Maresca exit: Liam Rosenior, Oliver Glasner, Cesc Fabregas?

- Premier League injuries this weekend: Club-by-club updates and FPL latest

They have won just one of the past seven Premier League games. It wasn't the first time Maresca had overseen such a poor run.

They also won only one of seven league matches between Dec. 2024 and Jan. 2025 but he was given more time at the helm.

But now, Maresca has become the first manager in Premier League history to leave a job on New Year's Day.

He leaves Chelsea 15 points behind league leaders Arsenal.

All stats provided by ESPN Global Research.