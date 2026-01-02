Man City vs Chelsea: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

Manchester City host a Chelsea in chaos on Sunday evening as they look to ensure the gap to league leaders Arsenal doesn't increase as a new calendar year begins.
Here's everything you need to know about the match:
How to watch
The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK, NBC Sports in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.
Key Details
Kick-off time: Sunday, Jan 4 at 5.30 p.m. GMT (12.30 p.m. ET; 11.00 p.m. IST and 4.30 a.m. AEDT)
Venue: Etihad stadium, Manchester
Referee: Michael Oliver
VAR: Darren England
Injury and Team News
Manchester City
Omar Marmoush, F, OUT - AFCON
Rayan Ait Nouri, D, OUT - AFCON
Savinho, M, DOUBT - knock
John Stones, D, OUT - muscle
Mateo Kovacic, M, OUT - ankle
Oscar Bobb, F, OUT - muscle
Nico González, M, DOUBT - knock
Mykhaylo Mudryk, F, OUT - suspended
Jorrel Hato, D, OUT - physical discomfort
Levi Colwill, D, OUT - ACL
Marc Cucurella, D, OUT - hamstring
Dário Essugo, M, OUT - thigh
Romeo Lavia, M, OUT - thigh
Talking Points
How will coaching chaos affect an already inconsistent team?
The headlines around Chelsea are all understandably one thing: the sacking of Enzo Maresca as head coach. Under Maresca, Chelsea were a perplexing entity -- unplayable and entertaining at times, unwatchable and dour at others and the results reflected this. Just take their last 13 league matches for instance: they've won just one of their last seven (D4 L2) but before that they'd won five of the previous six (L1). And then there's this woeful stat.
The last thing this inconsistent team needed was confusion at the helm, but that's where they find themselves now.
City need to rebound from draw quickly
The draw at Sunderland -- which saw City miss a raft of chances -- saw Pep Guardiola's men go from two points behind Arsenal to four. Guardiola will know that he can't afford to cede too much more ground, and that keeping the pressure up on Arsenal is the best way to get them to crack -- the first step to that is taking three points against Chelsea on Sunday.
Erling Haaland has shown previously that he can consign a match of missed chances to the dustbin in the very next match. He's enjoying playing at home this season (as he usually does) and has scored 11 goals in eight Premier League home games for Man City this season, netting twice in five different games.
Can Palmer turn up against City?
Cole Palmer was subbed off in the mid-week amid a chorus of boos at Stamford Bridge, the fans not taking kindly to their best player being hooked even as their team was chasing a winner against a defensively susceptible Bournemouth. The decision didn't make much sense then, and with the circumstances what they are, it's a safe bet to say that he's likely to go the full 90 at the Etihad.
Which brings us to the most relevant point for the game: can the Manchester City academy graduate show his parent club just what a mistake they made by letting him go?
It's not been easy for him in the past: in five matches against City, Palmer has just one goal (and no assists). He's not been on the winning side in any of the five either (2D 3L). For a player of his caliber, a player who took the decision to move out to become the star he believed he could be, these are numbers he will want to redress on an urgent basis.
For Chelsea, any redressal couldn't be better timed than this Sunday evening.
Rodri's back, and he is key
Nico Gonzalez's injury at Sunderland would be a big worry for Pep Guardiola -- impressive as the young Spaniard has been in the lone defensive role in Guardiola's attacking 4-1-4-1 formation -- but this is City, and this is Guardiola... which means in place of the youngster comes a Balon d'Or winner. Rodri showed he's back to his best (or nearly there) in the second half on New Year's Day.
"He [Rodri] changed the game," Guardiola told reporters after the Sunderland game. "He proved in 45 minutes that he is the best in his position. Football is about the players -- in the buildup we struggled and with Rodri we struggled less. He broke the lines; we moved better and one year and a half without him we missed him a lot. Hopefully he can stay fit because he makes us a better team."
Against Chelsea, he could well be the difference maker.
The numbers make for unhappy reading for Chelsea fans
Man City are unbeaten in their last eight Prem games against Chelsea (W6 D2)
Chelsea have lost 11 of their last 16 matches at the Etihad (W3 D2)
Of the last 22 Prem games against Chelsea, Man City have failed to score just once (December 2018)
Chelsea have won their first league game in just one of the last nine calendar years (D6 L2)
Erling Haaland has scored 11 goals in eight Premier League home games for Man City this season, netting twice in five different games.
Cole Palmer has not scored north of London since August 2024 (vs Wolves).