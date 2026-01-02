Man City vs Chelsea: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes his were unlucky to draw 0-0 against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. (0:57)

Manchester City host a Chelsea in chaos on Sunday evening as they look to ensure the gap to league leaders Arsenal doesn't increase as a new calendar year begins.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

How to watch

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK, NBC Sports in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details

Kick-off time: Sunday, Jan 4 at 5.30 p.m. GMT (12.30 p.m. ET; 11.00 p.m. IST and 4.30 a.m. AEDT)

Venue: Etihad stadium, Manchester

Referee: Michael Oliver

VAR: Darren England

Injury and Team News

Manchester City

Omar Marmoush, F, OUT - AFCON

Rayan Ait Nouri, D, OUT - AFCON

Savinho, M, DOUBT - knock

John Stones, D, OUT - muscle

Mateo Kovacic, M, OUT - ankle

Oscar Bobb, F, OUT - muscle

Nico González, M, DOUBT - knock

Chelsea

Mykhaylo Mudryk, F, OUT - suspended

Jorrel Hato, D, OUT - physical discomfort

Levi Colwill, D, OUT - ACL

Marc Cucurella, D, OUT - hamstring

Dário Essugo, M, OUT - thigh

Romeo Lavia, M, OUT - thigh

Talking Points

How will coaching chaos affect an already inconsistent team?

The headlines around Chelsea are all understandably one thing: the sacking of Enzo Maresca as head coach. Under Maresca, Chelsea were a perplexing entity -- unplayable and entertaining at times, unwatchable and dour at others and the results reflected this. Just take their last 13 league matches for instance: they've won just one of their last seven (D4 L2) but before that they'd won five of the previous six (L1). And then there's this woeful stat.

The last thing this inconsistent team needed was confusion at the helm, but that's where they find themselves now.

City need to rebound from draw quickly

The draw at Sunderland -- which saw City miss a raft of chances -- saw Pep Guardiola's men go from two points behind Arsenal to four. Guardiola will know that he can't afford to cede too much more ground, and that keeping the pressure up on Arsenal is the best way to get them to crack -- the first step to that is taking three points against Chelsea on Sunday.

Erling Haaland has shown previously that he can consign a match of missed chances to the dustbin in the very next match. He's enjoying playing at home this season (as he usually does) and has scored 11 goals in eight Premier League home games for Man City this season, netting twice in five different games.

Can Palmer turn up against City?

Cole Palmer was subbed off in the mid-week amid a chorus of boos at Stamford Bridge, the fans not taking kindly to their best player being hooked even as their team was chasing a winner against a defensively susceptible Bournemouth. The decision didn't make much sense then, and with the circumstances what they are, it's a safe bet to say that he's likely to go the full 90 at the Etihad.

Which brings us to the most relevant point for the game: can the Manchester City academy graduate show his parent club just what a mistake they made by letting him go?