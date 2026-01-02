Neymar hint about next contract teased on social media

Ale Moreno tells Herc Gomez that MLS should avoid the "headache" that comes with bringing in Neymar. (2:09)

Santos have indicated that Neymar will be with the club until the end of the year.

Neymar's previous deal expired on Dec. 31, 2025, but the Brazilian forward, who helped Santos defend their top-flight status, has agreed to a new contract which should be announced soon.

Neymar, 33, had reportedly been set to sign a deal that would run until June 10, the day before the start of the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Neymar could stay at Santos for another year. (Photo by Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images)

However, Santos have posted a video on X that insinuated Neymar's deal will last longer.

The video, accompanied with the message "the time is almost here," shows a Santos jersey hanging from a goal net at the Vila Belmiro stadium with the 'June 10' date that appears accompanied by an error message. The video then ends with the new date of 'December 31, 2026.'

Neymar scored 11 goals and assisted on four others in 28 games after rejoining his boyhood club Santos a year ago.

Although he only played in half of Brazil's Serie A games because of injuries, his eight league goals, including four in the final rounds, helped Santos avoid relegation.

One big question in Brazil is whether Neymar will play at the World Cup.

Neymar recently underwent minor surgery on his left knee. Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti insisted the former Barcelona star needs to be fully fit to play at the World Cup.

Neymar, Brazil's all-time leading scorer, wants to play at this year's big event yet he has not featured for the national team since sustaining an ACL tear in his left knee in October 2023 in World Cup qualifying.