AC Milan confirm loan signing of Niclas Füllkrug from West Ham

Open Extended Reactions

AC Milan have announced the loan signing of striker Niclas Füllkrug from West Ham United until the end of the season.

The Serie A club have the option to make the deal permanent in the summer.

The move brings an end to a disappointing 18 month spell in east London for the German international. Signed by Julen Lopetegui in August 2024, Füllkrug went on to score just thrice for the club in 29 appearances.

He joins a Milan side who are second in the league, just a point behind leaders Internazionale.