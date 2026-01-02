        <
          Premier League January transfers: All confirmed ins, outs for every club

          The January transfer window is up and running, and Premier League clubs are bidding to improve their squads for a crucial second half of the season.

          Below, ESPN has rounded up the confirmed deals of all 20 clubs -- including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham.

          Check out who has already completed transfers and loans this month.

          Arsenal

          All completed 2025-26 Arsenal transfers

          INS:

          OUTS: Harrison Dudziak (loan - Braintree)

          AFC Bournemouth

          All completed 2025-26 AFC Bournemouth transfers

          INS:

          OUTS: Julián Araujo (loan - Celtic)

          Aston Villa

          All completed 2025-26 Aston Villa transfers

          INS: Alysson (undisclosed - Gremio)

          OUTS:

          Brentford

          All completed 2025-26 Brentford transfers

          INS:

          OUTS: Iwan Morgan (loan - Shrewsbury)

          Brighton & Hove Albion

          All completed 2025-26 Brighton & Hove Albion transfers

          INS:

          OUTS:

          Burnley

          All completed 2025-26 Burnley transfers

          INS:

          OUTS: Lewis Forshaw (loan - Worksop)

          Chelsea

          All completed 2025-26 Chelsea transfers

          INS:

          OUTS:

          Crystal Palace

          All completed 2025-26 Crystal Palace transfers

          INS: Hindolo Mustapha (loan recall - Nurnberg)

          OUTS:

          Everton

          All completed 2025-26 Everton transfers

          INS: Harrison Armstrong (loan recall - Preston)

          OUTS:

          Fulham

          All completed 2025-26 Fulham transfers

          INS:

          OUTS:

          Liverpool

          All completed 2025-26 Liverpool transfers

          INS:

          OUTS: James Norris (undisclosed - Shelbourne)

          Manchester City

          All completed 2025-26 Manchester City transfers

          INS:

          OUTS:

          Manchester United

          All completed 2025-26 Manchester United transfers

          INS:

          OUTS:

          Newcastle United

          All completed 2025-26 Newcastle United transfers

          INS:

          OUTS: Antonio Cordero (loan - Cadiz)

          Nottingham Forest

          All completed 2025-26 Nottingham Forest transfers

          INS:

          OUTS:

          Tottenham Hotspur

          All completed 2025-26 Tottenham Hotspur transfers

          INS: Jamie Donley (loan recall - Stoke)

          OUTS:

          West Ham United

          All completed 2025-26 West Ham United transfers

          INS:

          OUTS: Niclas Füllkrug (loan - AC Milan)

          Wolverhampton Wanderers

          All completed 2025-26 Wolverhampton Wanderers transfers

          INS:

          OUTS: