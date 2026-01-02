Premier League January transfers: All confirmed ins, outs for every club

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens talk about Alexander Isak's injury against Tottenham and debate whether Liverpool will need to bring in a replacement striker. (2:30)

The January transfer window is up and running, and Premier League clubs are bidding to improve their squads for a crucial second half of the season.

Below, ESPN has rounded up the confirmed deals of all 20 clubs -- including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham.

Check out who has already completed transfers and loans this month.

All completed 2025-26 Arsenal transfers

INS:

OUTS: Harrison Dudziak (loan - Braintree)

All completed 2025-26 AFC Bournemouth transfers

INS:

OUTS: Julián Araujo (loan - Celtic)

All completed 2025-26 Aston Villa transfers

INS: Alysson (undisclosed - Gremio)

OUTS:

All completed 2025-26 Brentford transfers

INS:

OUTS: Iwan Morgan (loan - Shrewsbury)

All completed 2025-26 Brighton & Hove Albion transfers

INS:

OUTS:

All completed 2025-26 Burnley transfers

INS:

OUTS: Lewis Forshaw (loan - Worksop)

All completed 2025-26 Chelsea transfers

INS:

OUTS:

All completed 2025-26 Crystal Palace transfers

INS: Hindolo Mustapha (loan recall - Nurnberg)

OUTS:

All completed 2025-26 Everton transfers

INS: Harrison Armstrong (loan recall - Preston)

OUTS:

All completed 2025-26 Fulham transfers

INS:

OUTS:

All completed 2025-26 Liverpool transfers

INS:

OUTS: James Norris (undisclosed - Shelbourne)

All completed 2025-26 Manchester City transfers

INS:

OUTS:

All completed 2025-26 Manchester United transfers

INS:

OUTS:

All completed 2025-26 Newcastle United transfers

INS:

OUTS: Antonio Cordero (loan - Cadiz)

All completed 2025-26 Nottingham Forest transfers

INS:

OUTS:

All completed 2025-26 Tottenham Hotspur transfers

INS: Jamie Donley (loan recall - Stoke)

OUTS:

All completed 2025-26 West Ham United transfers

INS:

OUTS: Niclas Füllkrug (loan - AC Milan)

All completed 2025-26 Wolverhampton Wanderers transfers

INS:

OUTS: