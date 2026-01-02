Premier League January transfers: All confirmed ins, outs for every club

The January transfer window is up and running, and Premier League clubs are bidding to improve their squads for a crucial second half of the season.
Below, ESPN has rounded up the confirmed deals of all 20 clubs -- including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham.
Check out who has already completed transfers and loans this month.
Arsenal
All completed 2025-26 Arsenal transfers
INS:
OUTS: Harrison Dudziak (loan - Braintree)
AFC Bournemouth
All completed 2025-26 AFC Bournemouth transfers
INS:
OUTS: Julián Araujo (loan - Celtic)
Aston Villa
All completed 2025-26 Aston Villa transfers
INS: Alysson (undisclosed - Gremio)
OUTS:
Brentford
All completed 2025-26 Brentford transfers
INS:
OUTS: Iwan Morgan (loan - Shrewsbury)
Brighton & Hove Albion
All completed 2025-26 Brighton & Hove Albion transfers
INS:
OUTS:
Burnley
All completed 2025-26 Burnley transfers
INS:
OUTS: Lewis Forshaw (loan - Worksop)
Chelsea
All completed 2025-26 Chelsea transfers
INS:
OUTS:
Crystal Palace
All completed 2025-26 Crystal Palace transfers
INS: Hindolo Mustapha (loan recall - Nurnberg)
OUTS:
Everton
All completed 2025-26 Everton transfers
INS: Harrison Armstrong (loan recall - Preston)
OUTS:
Fulham
All completed 2025-26 Fulham transfers
INS:
OUTS:
Liverpool
All completed 2025-26 Liverpool transfers
INS:
OUTS: James Norris (undisclosed - Shelbourne)
Manchester City
All completed 2025-26 Manchester City transfers
INS:
OUTS:
Manchester United
All completed 2025-26 Manchester United transfers
INS:
OUTS:
Newcastle United
All completed 2025-26 Newcastle United transfers
INS:
OUTS: Antonio Cordero (loan - Cadiz)
Nottingham Forest
All completed 2025-26 Nottingham Forest transfers
INS:
OUTS:
Tottenham Hotspur
All completed 2025-26 Tottenham Hotspur transfers
INS: Jamie Donley (loan recall - Stoke)
OUTS:
West Ham United
All completed 2025-26 West Ham United transfers
INS:
OUTS: Niclas Füllkrug (loan - AC Milan)
Wolverhampton Wanderers
All completed 2025-26 Wolverhampton Wanderers transfers
INS:
OUTS: