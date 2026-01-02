Man United's Ruben Amorim on January transfers: 'No conversations'

Steve Nicol explains why he think Ruben Amorim is 'uninspiring' for Manchester United players as his future at club is being questioned by fans. (1:03)

MANCHESTER -- Ruben Amorim has said he's not optimistic about making signings in the January transfer window after revealing there are "no conversations" about the possibility of strengthening his squad this month.

The message from the Manchester United boss represents a change of tune after previously saying "we will see" when asked about potential arrivals in January.

United were interested in Antoine Semenyo before the Bournemouth winger chose to speak to Manchester City, instead.

Amorim said on Boxing Day that sometimes he has "another idea" than director of football Jason Wilcox and the board when it comes to recruitment and that "common ground" must be found before players arrive.

And it now looks like the Portuguese coach will have to do without reinforcements in January, despite being without eight senior players because of injuries and international duty.

"The transfer window is not going to change," said Amorim at a news conference on Friday.

"We have no conversations at this moment to have any change in the squad.

"There's a process, there's an idea that is going to continue.

"We are near the places of the Champions League, but we are also near like eight teams behind us. So let's focus on the next game, just that. Our focus is to win the next game."

Ruben Amorim isn't hopeful of bolstering his squad in January. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

Amorim takes his team to Leeds on Sunday looking to bounce back from the disappointing 1-1 draw with bottom side Wolves.

Leeds are on a six-game unbeaten run which has seen them pull seven points clear of the relegation places.

United are missing a number of first-team players including Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo, Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire while Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui are away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Amorim does not expect to have players back at Elland Road, where United haven't lost a league game since 2002.

"No different issues, we are going to see tomorrow [Saturday], one more training," Amorim said.

"I don't think anyone is going to recover but we will see. "I heard that it's a big derby, a great environment, a big rivalry. But every game in the Premier League is so tough for us.

"It's one more game, I know that it means a lot to the fans, but we need to go there and try to win."