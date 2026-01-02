Pep Guardiola denies Enzo Maresca, Man City links: 'I have a contract'

Open Extended Reactions

Pep Guardiola has reiterated his desire to stay on at Manchester City amid fresh rumours surrounding Enzo Maresca.

The long-serving City manager said last month he intended to see out his contract at the Etihad Stadium, which runs until the summer of 2027.

That came following speculation City had identified then Chelsea boss Maresca, a former assistant of Guardiola's, as a potential successor to the Spaniard should he decide to step down this summer.

Maresca has since parted company with the west London club -- dramatically leaving Stamford Bridge on New Year's Day -- and sources have told ESPN that Chelsea believe Maresca has held discussions with City over the past two months. City continue to deny there is a vacancy to discuss.

Guardiola, who will celebrate the 10th anniversary of his appointment this year, said: "The only [thing] I can say is that Chelsea, I think, from my point of view, lose an incredible, incredible manager, incredible person.

"But this [is a] decision from the hierarchy from Chelsea, so [I have] nothing to say.

"In football? Surprise? No. It only confirms how lucky I am in the club where I am. My club is extraordinary."

Pep Guardiola says Chelsea have lost an incredible manager in Enzo Maresca. Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

He added: "I have a contract. I said a thousand million times. It's 10 years here, I will leave one day but I have a contract. I'm happy. I want to fight with my team.

"The hierarchy respect me, that was proved last season with what happened in this club -- we didn't win one game in two, three months. They supported me.

"I have one more year's contract. I like to be here, so we will see, you will see."

There are conflicting suggestions over whether the City links were being courted by Maresca's agent -- he recently changed representatives from Wasserman to Mendes' Gestifute -- or whether there is genuine succession planning taking place. Either way, Maresca was listening and Chelsea felt this was disrespectful, even if he had let it be known he would be open to signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge should one be offered.

Chelsea are actually City's next opponents as the London club head to the Etihad on Sunday.

Guardiola admits he is now unsure what to expect.

He said: "We don't talk much if we don't know what the opponent's going to be like because we don't know which manager will be sitting.

"I don't know what's going to happen so no concern (about that). Think about yourself, what you have to do. That's going to help us in two tough games like Chelsea and Brighton."

Title-chasing City will hope to return to winning ways after dropping two points in an entertaining 0-0 draw at Sunderland on New Year's Day.

The result has left them four points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal at the halfway stage.

One positive from the outing was the return to action in the second half of the influential Rodri.

It was only the Spain midfielder's second appearance since Oct. 5 with a hamstring injury having complicated his comeback from a serious knee issue.

Guardiola said: "He changed the game. He proved in 45 minutes in his position he is the best.

"When they struggled in the first half, with Rodri they struggled less.

"One year and a half without him, we missed him a lot. Hopefully he can stay [fit] because he makes us a better team."

Information from PA and ESPN's Mark Ogden was used in this report.