Calum McFarlane defends 'good culture' at Chelsea

Chelsea caretaker boss Calum McFarlane has defended the club's owners and praised the "good culture" at Cobham in the wake of Enzo Maresca's sudden departure on Thursday.

The Blues parted company with Maresca on Thursday after what sources describe as a breakdown in relations between the Italian and senior figures at the club.

BlueCo completed their takeover in May 2022 and are now looking for their fifth permanent manager with sources telling ESPN that Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior is currently the frontrunner to replace Maresca.

Under 21s head coach McFarlane will be in charge for Sunday's Premier League trip to Manchester City after being introduced to the first team by Chelsea's sporting directors on Friday morning.

Calum McFarlane will lead Chelsea after Enzo Maresca left. Getty

Speaking after his first training session, McFarlane said: "We've had a lot of really good support in the last 24 hours or so and the plan is moving forward.

"So my six months at the club, I can only speak positively about the plans, the project and how well it's come across in the academy and the amount of opportunities the young lads are getting, which is, as a 21s coach, probably the most important thing for me. So I can only speak positively in all honesty.

"I think there's a really good culture at the club in terms of their support from the first team, from the directors. Everyone seems interested.

"When we've had big youth league games in the Youth Champions League, the first team players are coming across and watching. There's obviously a bit of an academy presence there as well."

McFarlane, who revealed his security pass had to be changed to access the first-team building, will face Pep Guardiola in his first match in charge of a senior game.

He also credited captain Reece James with a major role in galvanising the squad after Maresca's 18-month tenure ended in dramatic fashion.

"You don't know what to expect really, but the energy, enthusiasm and training was exceptional today," he said. "They seem really focused. They're really driven and hungry. They know we've got a massive game on Sunday and we're going to have to be at our best. You can feel that. They're professionals. They've done this a long time. They've been

here before. Reece has been brilliant. He's been a real leader in the group and supported the staff and the players. You can't ask for any more. It just seems like a real focus for getting the best performance we can on Sunday.

"It's understandable if it would [feel] pretty daunting. I'm quite relaxed about it if I'm honest. I'm sure as I get closer to the game it will become maybe more nerve- wracking, more daunting [as] I haven't worked at this level before of course.

"Ultimately, it's a football match. It's not really about me or my first game or playing against Pep. It's about Chelsea versus City. Two top sides. We'll go there and compete. We've seen this year how this team can do in big moments. We're really looking forward to that challenge."

McFarlane confirmed his technical team against City will comprise Under-21 assistants Andy Ross and James Simmonds, U21 analyst Adam Keep and set-piece coach Bernardo Cueva, who was originally appointed separately to Maresca and his six staff members.