Raheem Sterling is out of favour at Chelsea. Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Raheem Sterling is prioritising a permanent move away from Chelsea this month amid interest from West Ham and Fulham, sources have told ESPN.

The 31-year-old has been frozen out at Chelsea with that situation not expected to change despite Enzo Maresca's departure as head coach on Thursday.

Sources say that West Ham have approached Chelsea to sign Sterling on loan but the winger rejected that move only on the basis it was temporary.

Sterling's preference is to remain in London but he would be open to joining a club elsewhere if the right offer came in. Fulham showed an interest in signing Sterling last summer and are thought to be willing to explore a deal in January.

Chelsea are keen to offers Sterling's £325,000-a-week ($438,000) salary from their wage bill. He has 18 months remaining on the deal he signed when joining from Manchester City for £47.5 million in 2022.

Sterling has been training away from the first-team group after being made part of Maresca's infamous 'bomb squad', a group of players deemed surplus to requirements.

He spent the second of half of last season on loan at Arsenal, scoring one goal in 28 appearances.