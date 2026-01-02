Open Extended Reactions

Every Friday, I pick for you the best or most exciting games not to be missed in the world of football each weekend. From derbies to top of the table clashes, relegation six-pointers to world class players facing each other or other interesting tactical battles, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

This week, we take you to England, Italy, Spain, France, Scotland and Morocco for some big derbies, a potential managerial debut on a big bench, a massive return and a knockout game!

The battle of the French capital

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Paris FC

French Ligue 1, Matchday 17

Kickoff: Sunday, 2.45 p.m. ET, 7.45 p.m. GMT

For the first time since the end of the 1970s, we have a Paris derby in the French top flight!

Sunday sees local rivals Paris Saint-Germain and Paris Football Club face each other for the first time this season. Their two stadiums are only a few yards from each other, on the west side of the French capital and this time, they'll meet at the Parc des Princes.

The European champions were not crowned Winter champions, as is usual, because Lens are the league leaders at the moment, but PSG need to start 2026 with a bang like they did with 2025, when their second half of the season was so much better than the first half of it. Luis Enrique has everyone available for this game, apart from Achraf Hakimi who is away at AFCON with Morocco. It is still a massive boost because it has been so rare so far this season.

For Paris FC, the dynamic is very different. They have not won in Ligue 1 since Nov. 1, and manager Stephane Gill is under immense pressure after three defeats and two draws in a row. PFC will invest in the January transfer window to strengthen their team, which is 14th heading into this match, just four points above the relegation zone, but they face a massive mountain to climb for them at the start of 2026.

They've shown by winning at Monaco already this season that they are capable of great performances away from home. Funnier still is that these two will play each other twice over the next week, in the league and in the French cup, and there is a lot at stake.

MY PREDICTION: PSG 3, Paris FC 1. PSG will be too strong for their close neighbours as I don't think Paris FC are ready to compete with them just now. They will try to defend deep and compactly, but it won't be enough.

Serie A, Matchday 16

Kickoff: Saturday, 2.45 p.m. ET / 7.45 p.m. GMT

This is a special game for Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini, as he'll be back at Atalanta where he spent nine great seasons, establishing the club amongst the best in Italy. "Gasp" transformed Atalanta and became a hero in Bergamo, but also influenced and inspired a lot of managers in Italian leagues.

The enhanced ESPN App Watch your favorite events in the newly upgraded ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

This is a tough game for him to start 2026. Roma are fourth in the table, just three points behind the leaders Inter Milan, but three losses in their last five Serie A games has added a little tarnish to their first half of the season. A 2-1 defeat at Juventus before Christmas hurt them massively, even if they then beat Genoa on Dec. 29. They need a big performance away at Atalanta, who are currently 10th after losing at home against Inter in their last game.

Since Raffaele Palladino took over as manager in November, the team has improved massively. Atalanta have won six games in all competitions and endured three defeats with him on the bench. They are more structured, better organised and better with the ball compared to how they looked under his predecessor, Ivan Juric. They are 10 points away from fifth place, which might take them into the Champions League. It is not impossible, but they have to win against Roma to start 2026 on a high.

MY PREDICTION: Atalanta 1, AS Roma 1. Atalanta players will be very motivated to not let their former manager win on his return to Bergamo. It should be quite a tight game and I can imagine a competitive score-draw.

A big time derby in Spain

Espanyol vs. Barcelona

LaLiga, Matchday 18

Kickoff: Saturday, 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT

play 1:39 Why Barcelona has been the right place for Marcus Rashford Shaka Hislop and Steve Nicol talk about Marcus Rashford's evolution at Barcelona compared to when he was at Manchester United.

We're also starting 2026 in LaLiga with a huge Barcelona derby!

Espanyol are having a great season so far. They are fifth in the table after 10 wins, three draws and only four losses -- easily the biggest surprise of the LaLiga season. No one really saw such a success coming from a team that finished 14th last season.

They don't score many goals, only 22 in their 17 games so far, but have a good defence, fourth-best in the league this season -- better than Barcelona for example. They finished 2025 with five straight wins in the league too, and beat beat Atletico Madrid at home earlier in the season (2-1). For the first time in a very long time, they will not feel like complete underdogs against their arch rivals. Pere Milla, their top goalscorer with six goals this season, will lead the line.

For Barça, this is a tricky game to start the year. Hansi Flick and his team are on a formidable run of eight league wins in a row, which saw them surge from five points behind Real Madrid to four points clear of them at the top. They have genuine momentum even if their games have not been perfect lately, with some defensive fragilities creeping in again. But they score so many and are so good in attack that they have proved hard to beat.

MY PREDICTION: Espanyol 2, Barcelona 3. As always, there will be a lot of goals scored in a Barcelona game but just like it's been over the past few weeks, Barcelona will score more than their opponents and win.

The post-Maresca era begins with a tough trip

Manchester City vs. Chelsea

Premier League, Matchday 20

Kickoff: Sunday, 11.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 p.m. GMT

play 1:38 Should Chelsea target Cesc Fàbregas to replace Enzo Maresca? Janusz Michallik debates whether Cesc Fàbregas would be a good appointment for Chelsea.

This is the first Chelsea game after the end of the Enzo Maresca era! What an irony that he left the Blues' bench a few days before the game against one of his former clubs, and the club he is linked with managing whenever Pep Guardiola decides to step down.

At the time of writing, we don't know who will take over and there could well be a new permanent manager on the Chelsea bench on Sunday for this massive game. Or not. Regardless, they need points massively after just two wins in their last nine games in all competitions.

It's true that Maresca made plenty of mistakes before he left, but the players -- from Cole Palmer to Moisés Caicedo -- have to take responsibility and should have a point to prove, regardless on who will be their new manager. They have qualities to trouble City, especially in transition, but this is a really tough game to start the year and for whomever is on the bench.

Manchester City had won eight games in a row in all competitions before they dropped two precious points away at Sunderland on Thursday night in a dull 0-0 draw. The gap to league leaders Arsenal is now four points, which makes this one even more important for Guardiola and his players. They cannot afford to drop points again. Rayan Cherki was their best player at the Stadium of Light, but Erling Haaland has gone two games in a row without a goal, which might not sound like it should be a concern, but it is for a team so dependent on his scoring.

MY PREDICTION: Man City 2, Chelsea 1. This Chelsea team is struggling for form and results and the last thing they would want after losing their manager is to face City at the Etihad.

Old Firm teams in transition

Celtic vs. Rangers

Scottish Premiership, Matchday 20

Kickoff: Saturday 7.30 a.m. ET / 12.30 p.m. GMT

The Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers is always a special game, but this one's perhaps more special due to the situation both clubs are in to open 2026! Both have already changed managers this season, and both are chasing league leaders Hearts -- Celtic are three points behind, Rangers six -- and whoever loses this huge clash could be in big trouble.

Talking about struggles, Wilfried Nancy has had plenty since taking over Martin O'Neill at Celtic. With two wins and five defeats in seven games, the pressure is massive over him before this derby. Danny Roll has done slightly better since he took charge of Rangers in October with eight wins, five losses and three draws in all competitions.

Both managers have changed a lot of things in a short span of time, and both teams are still far away from being where they want them to be. This game won't be about styles and performances. All that matters is the result and the win.

In the first OId Firm clash of the season at the end of August, they played out a 0-0 draw, which is rare enough to be mentioned. Celtic won their League Cup encounter in November (3-1), but this is probably the most important game of the three. Thelo Aasgaard has been on fire lately for Rangers with a goal in each of his last two games. For Celtic, Benjamin Nygren has been shining lately too. It's Sweden vs. Norway as well as Bhoys vs. 'Gers on Saturday!

MY PREDICTION: Celtic 2, Rangers 1. The game will be hectic and intense with so much at stake at Celtic Park. The atmosphere will be something else and Celtic should have just enough to win it.

Battle of AFCON underdogs

South Africa vs. Cameroon

Africa Cup of Nations, last 16

Kickoff: Sunday 11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. GMT

This is the third last-16 game of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, and it's arguably one of the most interesting given that it's a battle between two of the potential surprise picks to win it all. It is the biggest game of the knockouts with the winners getting a date with hosts and favourites Morocco in the quarterfinals.

South Africa and head coach Hugo Brood, 73, won two group matches against Angola (2-1) and Zimbabwe (3-2), but lost against Egypt (1-0), finishing second behind Mohamed Salah & Co. in Group B. They have not really been convincing, but they have talent in every line. Burnley's Lyle Foster has been excellent so far, too, with two goals and two assists.

Cameroon also finished second in their group behind Ivory Coast after two wins, against Gabon (1-0) and Mozambique (2-1), and a draw against the holders (1-1). Their second place is only down to scoring one fewer goal than the Elephants, and David Pagou, the new head coach after Samuel Eto'o shenanigans involving the previous manager, is doing some really good things and fans are very much on board. The 2017 AFCON winners also have a strong squad, led by Premier League stars Carlos Baleba and Bryan Mbeumo.

MY PREDICTION: South Africa 1, Cameroon 1, with Cameroon advancing on penalties. There is no much between these two teams and it will be a cagey affair. I can see it going all the way to penalties, with Cameroon prevailing.