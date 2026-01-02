Antoine Semenyo set to play against Arsenal despite Man City talks

Steve Nicol explains why Antoine Semenyo should move to Manchester City over local rivals Manchester United. (1:49)

Why Nicol believes Semenyo could start at Manchester City (1:49)

Open Extended Reactions

Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo is set to play against Arsenal on Saturday despite what could be an imminent transfer to Manchester City.

"Antoine is going to play, yes," Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola said Friday at a news conference.

Manchester City are in advanced talks to sign Semenyo, sources have told ESPN, with Pep Guardiola's side hoping to wrap up a deal for the Bournemouth winger early in the window.

Further talks with Semenyo's representatives are planned this week and Bournemouth have been informed of City's intention to meet the 25-year-old's release clause.

Antoine Semenyo could join Manchester City in January. (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Semenyo can leave the Vitality Stadium for £65 million ($87.6m) before Jan. 10.

The Ghana international is third on the Premier League's scoring chart this season -- his nine goals trailing only Erling Haaland (19) and Brentford's Igor Thiago (11).

The Cherries host Arsenal on Saturday and then Tottenham in midweek.

"The idea at least [is] that he is going to be available in these two home games," Iraola said. "I hope he can be here more time but I don't know what's going to happen."

- Premier League January transfers: All confirmed ins, outs for every club

- Premier League injuries this weekend: Club-by-club updates and FPL latest

- Premier League players out of contract: Who could leave your team on a free this summer?

Iraola didn't dispute the reports that a move is close.

"There is nothing signed," he said. "For sure there are conversations. I understand a lot of the noise around, but there is nothing signed. Antoine is our player."

Information from Associated Press was used in this report.